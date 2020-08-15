State Minister integrates FemWise-Africa Network

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, has joined the Network of African Women Experts in Conflict Prevention and Mediation (FEMWISE-AFRICA). ,

The network brings together women leaders from various African countries, with the aim of leading strategies for women's participation in efforts to prevent and mediate conflicts in the context of peace and security, through an advocacy platform.

According to a document that Angop had access to this Friday, the network aims to ensure the inclusion of women in peace processes in Africa, in accordance with Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDS).

Based in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the network is coordinated by the former President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba Panza, with Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, former vice-president of Uganda, as her deputy and other distinguished women leaders from the continent.