Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,875 in the last 365 days.

State Minister integrates FemWise-Africa Network

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, has joined the Network of African Women Experts in Conflict Prevention and Mediation (FEMWISE-AFRICA). ,

 

The network brings together women leaders from various African countries, with the aim of leading strategies for women's participation in efforts to prevent and mediate conflicts in the context of peace and security, through an advocacy platform.

 

According to a document that Angop had access to this Friday, the network aims to ensure the inclusion of women in peace processes in Africa, in accordance with Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDS).

 

Based in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the network is coordinated by the former President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba Panza, with Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, former vice-president of Uganda, as her deputy and other distinguished women leaders from the continent.

,

You just read:

State Minister integrates FemWise-Africa Network

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.