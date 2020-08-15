In line with WAHO‘s mission to attain the highest possible standard and protection of health of the people in the sub-region, the DG, Prof. Stanley Okolo delivered COVID-19 Critical Medical Equipment and supplies to Liberia.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).
You just read:
Coronavirus - Africa: Donation of COVID-19 Critical Medical Equipment and Supplies to Liberia from West African Health Organisation (WAHO)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.