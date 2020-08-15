NTT Pro Cycling sprinters take on Tour de Wallonie

NTT Pro Cycling (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) will send a sprint heavy lineup to start the UCI 2.Pro Tour de Wallonie. The race which gets underway on Sunday 16 August in Belgium will reach its conclusion after 4 stages, on Wednesday 19 August.

The Tour de Wallonie has always attracted some of the best fast finishers in cycling, and the 2020 edition will be no different. As one of the final stage races before the Tour de France, the sprinters will be looking to sharpen their high speed kicks for the line during the first 2 stages.

The final two stages do offer something for the puncheurs, but even so, there will be a couple of fast men thinking they can still be in contention when the race ends in Erezee, Belgium.

NTT Pro Cycling will start with last weeks Milan-Sanremo 5th place finisher, Giacomo Nizzolo leading our lineup.

Joining our Italian will be the South African champion, Ryan Gibbons, fresh from his 5th and 4th place sprint finishes on stages of last weeks Tour of Poland while Max Walscheid will also provide another fast finishing option.

Completing our lineup will be Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Michael Carbel, Dylan Sunderland and Rasmus Tiller.

Alex Sans Vega - NTT Pro Cycling Sports Director "Our team is looking forward to Tour de Wallonie. With 2 pure sprint stages and 2 harder stages, we expect to be taking the race on and being one of the prominent teams in the finals. Wallonie can be a very good race for Giacomo, the way he is riding has been impressive, and he will have good support here. Ryan and Max are both also looking strong at the moment, and it's good to have this depth in our team here. The final two stages are going to be really hard and we also have to consider the wind can play a role on some days, so a strong team will be important in Wallonie."

