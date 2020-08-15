Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Alto Zambezi administrator charged with embezzlement

Luena, ANGOLA, August 15 - The Attorney General's Office in Moxico (PGR) Friday in Luena, indicted the former administrator of the municipality of Alto Zambezi, Alexandre Paulino Bumba, in the crimes of embezzlement, violation of rules and budget. ,

 

In a note that Angop had access, the institution informs that in the same criminal case are also the former secretary of the same municipal administration, Augusto José Macondo Tchinhemba and the former director of the office of study, planning and statistics, Sapalo Pedro Muachissengue.

 

The document states that, after questioning the defendants, the measure of personal coercion of pre-trial detention was applied to them, in accordance with articles 16, 18, 19 and 36 of law number 25/15 of 18 September (law on precautionary measures in criminal proceedings).

 

Due to strong suspicions, the defendants were also indicted in the charges of criminal association, undue receipt of advantages, economic participation in business, under the terms of law number 3/14 of 10 February on the criminalisation of the offences underlying money laundering.

