Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,096,951) deaths (25,096), and recoveries (812,839)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,096,951) deaths (25,096), and recoveries (812,839) by region:
Central (50,966 cases; 994 deaths; 38,379 recoveries): Burundi (410; 1; 321), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (951; 76; 862), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,605; 238; 8,512), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,225; 51; 6,277), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 809).
Eastern (98,774; 2,164; 58,011): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,367; 59; 5,181), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (27,242; 492; 11,660), Kenya (29,334; 465; 15,298), Madagascar (13,643; 164; 12,011), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,293; 8; 1,604), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,250; 93; 2,268), South Sudan (2,481; 47; 1,279), Sudan (12,115; 786; 6,305), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,385; 12; 1,142).
Northern (189,163; 7,420; 119,131): Algeria (38,108; 1,338; 26,308), Egypt (96,220; 5,124; 57,858), Libya (7,050; 135; 816), Mauritania (6,622; 157; 5,174), Morocco (39,241; 611; 27,644), Tunisia (1,903; 53; 1,320), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 11).
Southern (612,275; 12,328; 480,379): Angola (1,852; 86; 584), Botswana (1,214; 3; 120), Eswatini (3,670; 68; 2,093), Lesotho (884; 25; 271), Malawi (4,988; 156; 2,576), Mozambique (2,708; 19; 1,075), Namibia (3,726; 31; 2,342), South Africa (579,140; 11,556; 461,734), Zambia (9,021; 256; 7,586), Zimbabwe (5,072; 128; 1,998).
Western (145,773; 2,190; 116,939): Benin (2,001, 38; 1,681), Burkina Faso (1,240; 54; 1,006), Cape Verde (3,136; 33; 2,254), Côte d'Ivoire (16,935; 108; 13,721), Gambia (1,623; 50; 304), Ghana (42,063; 231; 39,993), Guinea (8,260; 50; 7,177), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,252; 82; 738), Mali (2,597; 125; 1,979), Niger (1,161; 69; 1,076), Nigeria (48,445; 973; 35,998), Senegal (11,872; 249; 7,615), Sierra Leone (1,947; 69; 1,502), Togo (1,124; 26; 806).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).