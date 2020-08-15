Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige receives Judicial Selection Commission nominees for Intermediate Court of Appeals

Posted on Aug 14, 2020 in Latest News, Press Releases

HONOLULU – The Judicial Selection Commission has submitted to Gov. Ige the names of five nominees for the judicial vacancy in the Intermediate Court of Appeals, State of Hawai‘i. The position has been vacant since the retirement of Associate Judge Alexa D.M. Fujise in April 2020.

The nominees are:

  • David M. Forman, director, Environmental Law Program, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
  • Summer M. M. Kupau-Odo, District Judge of the First Circuit
  • Sonja M.P. McCullen, deputy prosecuting attorney, City and County of Honolulu
  • Karen T. Nakasone, Circuit Judge of the First Circuit
  • Taryn R. Tomasa Gifford, attorney, Office of the Public Defender

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted the list of nominees to the governor after careful evaluation and investigation into the backgrounds and qualifications of the applicants.

Gov. Ige will interview each nominee and is seeking public comment on the governor’s website at: https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

Gov. Ige has 30 days or until Sept. 13 to make his appointments, which are subject to Senate confirmation.

###

Media Contact:

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 Mobile: 808-265-7974 [email protected]

