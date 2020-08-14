Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Energy Recovery, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 21, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Energy Recovery, Inc. (“Energy Recovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: ERII) securities during the period from August 2, 2017 through June 29, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had a different strategic perspective regarding commercialization of the Company’s VorTeq technology than Schlumberger Technology Corp., which had exclusive rights to the use of VorTeq; (2) which created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (3) accordingly, the guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

If you acquired Energy Recovery securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

