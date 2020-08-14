INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Against Intel Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Intel Corp. (“Intel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ : INTC ) securities during the period from April 23, 2020 through July 23, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 28, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that production of its 7-nanometer chips would be delayed after the Company had “identified a defect mode in [its] 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.81, or approximately 16%, to close at $50.59 per share on July 24, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) that, as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) that Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who were already selling 7-nanometer products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

