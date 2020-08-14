Elk Quota Hunt, Tennessee Conservation Raffle Winners to Be Announced at TFWC Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The participants in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt will be announced during the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. In addition, the grand prize winners of the Tennessee Conservation Raffle will also be announced.

The meeting will be held Aug. 20-21 Thursday-Friday in Kingsport at the Meadowview Marriott Convention Center. The first day meeting starts at 2 p.m. (EDT), Thursday, while the regular meeting starts at 9 a.m., Friday.

Winners of the 14 drawn permits to hunt elk on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area or private lands within the Elk Restoration Zone will be announced by TWRA Elk Program Coordinator Brad Miller on Friday morning. This will include seven quota permits for the archery only hunt, one youth permit, and six permits where participants will have the option to use archery, gun, or muzzleloader.

One additional permit is donated to a non-governmental organization. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation is offering the hunt as one of seven prize packages that can be chosen in this year’s format. Proceeds go to support habitat restoration efforts. Details of this year’s raffle and the grand prize winners, along with other prize winners, will be announced by the foundation’s executive director, Joey Woodard.

A presentation will be made on the negative impact of Alabama bass in southeast Tennessee reservoirs. Due to illegal stocking, Alabama bass have been established in Parksville Reservoir to harm largemouth bass and other reservoirs are at risk. The TWRA wants anglers to be aware of the issue and as a reminder it is always illegal to stock fish.

The meeting will be available for the public to view each day on YouTube and later in the archives. Full details will be available on the TWRA website and social media.

