Gov. Ricketts, State Health Leaders Meet with Federal Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

Gov. Ricketts (red tie), Dr. Birx (right of Governor at table), and state health leaders discuss Nebraska’s work to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted Dr. Deborah L. Birx for a meeting at the State Capitol.  Dr. Birx is the U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, and she also serves in the Office of the Vice President as the government’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

 

During the meeting, Gov. Ricketts overviewed Nebraska’s ongoing work to slow the spread of the virus and to support the state’s hospital capacity.  The Governor was joined by the State’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith, and Deputy Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Felicia Quintana-Zinn.

 

In addition to State health leaders, local public health officials took part in the meeting, along with representatives of hospital networks in Nebraska.

