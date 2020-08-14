Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Delmarva Bancshares, Inc., GlobalSCAPE, Inc., and National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ADSW to Waste Management for $30.30 per share.

If you are an ADSW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DLMV to BV Financial for $8.90 per share.

If you are a DLMV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GSB to HelpSystems for $9.50 per share.

If you are a GSB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to Allstate Corporation for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

If you are a NGHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Delmarva Bancshares, Inc., GlobalSCAPE, Inc., and National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

