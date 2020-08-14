Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Delmarva Bancshares, Inc., GlobalSCAPE, Inc., and National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ADSW to Waste Management for $30.30 per share.

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DLMV to BV Financial for $8.90 per share.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GSB to HelpSystems for $9.50 per share.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to Allstate Corporation for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

If you are a NGHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



