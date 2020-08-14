Contango Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today its second quarter earnings release schedule.



Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Schedule

In anticipation of delays expected in finalizing its earnings for the second quarter due to its work-from-home strategy related to COVID-19 and related matters, the Company timely filed a Form 12b-25 extension for filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2020. The Company currently plans to release its second quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, and will host a conference call with investors immediately following the release.

Teleconference Call

Contango management will hold a conference call to discuss the information described in this press release on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time. Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here to join and entering your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing 1-800-309-1256, (International 1-323-347-3622) and entering participation code 404407. A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00am CDT through Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00am CDT by clicking here .

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Contact:

Contango Oil & Gas Company

E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer