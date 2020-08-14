Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,960 in the last 365 days.

Trevena to Present at the Virtual JMP Securities CNS Forum

/EIN News/ -- CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities CNS Forum, being held virtually on August 19 - 20, 2020.

Presentation Details

Date:   Thursday, August 20, 2020
Time:    12:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:   https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar


About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.   The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 
(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:
Bob Yoder
SVP and Chief Business Officer
Trevena, Inc.
(610) 354-8840

Primary Logo

You just read:

Trevena to Present at the Virtual JMP Securities CNS Forum

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.