Canada's VitaFiber® IMO - NAMED FINALIST AS ASIA'S TOP SPORTS INGREDIENT
Judges impressed with Canadian developed sugar alternative that improves sports performance and endurance and backed by two clinical trials
“Consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle and especially athletes and gym goers are looking for a healthy alternative to sugar such as VitaFiber, which provides a range of benefits.”SINGAPORE, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Canadian developed natural healthy sugar alternative has been chosen a finalist as the top sports ingredient in Asia. The jury composed of a panel of experts assembled by NutraIngredients-Asia recognized VitaFiber® IMO for its ability to improve sports performance and endurance and help with recovery.
— Director of Sales/Marketing for the Asia/Pacific region, Robert Sikora
NutraIngredients-Asia is an e-magazine based in Singapore and published by UK media powerhouse, William Reed. VitaFiber® IMO is a low-calorie, planted-based natural sweetener, prebiotic and dietary fibre used to replace sugar and increase fibre in yogurts, protein bars, ice cream, beverages and confectionaries and is sold to more than 200 manufacturers on four continents.
BioNeutra Vice President of Regulator and Scientific Affairs, Dr. Vinti Goel, says, “We’re honored to be a finalist for this coveted award and pleased to be recognized for our commitment to science.” VitaFiber® IMO in combination with whey protein has been the subject of two published clinical trials conducted by one of the world’s top research universities which found it improved sports performance while helping to prevent sugar spikes and dips during workouts.
The studies were led by an American sports expert and are listed on the National Institutes of Health clinical trial website clinicaltrials.gov. The 11-person research team focused on nutrition sports bars - a key area of scientific and industry interest.
Director of Sales and Marketing for the Asia/Pacific region, Robert Sikora, says, “Consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle and especially athletes and gym goers are looking for a healthy alternative to sugar such
as VitaFiber, which provides a range of benefits. It’s a prebiotic and dietary fibre and helps with digestion and regularity.”
VitaFiber® IMO was developed by Canadian biotech BioNeutra North America and was approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies, the US-FDA, Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority. It has also been approved for sale through the Asia/Pacific region.
This honor is the fourth consecutive international recognition this year for VitaFiber and BioNeutra and its third science honor. The Company began the year by being chosen by the world’s top financial newspaper, the Financial Times, for its inaugural listing of the fastest growing companies in the Americas, sharing the honor with Netflix, Uber, Tesla and PayPal. VitaFiber was named a finalist as Europe’s top sports ingredient and it was also chosen an award finalist for America’s top prebiotic.
The award for Top Sports Ingredient in the Asia/Pacific region will be made during a virtual awards show Tuesday, September 22nd.
About BioNeutra
BioNeutra is an award-winning, sector-leading Canadian company in the business of research and development, production and commercialization of ingredients for nutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods and beverages with a focus on its lead product – VitaFiber® IMO.
VitaFiber® IMO is made using a patented process that naturally transforms starch molecules from agricultural crops such as pea or tapioca into healthy, functional molecules. The VitaFiber manufacturing process is based upon a natural enzymatic conversion of the molecules without any chemical modification involved making VitaFiber® IMO, a natural food and beverage ingredient. VitaFiber® IMO is also non-GMO, vegan friendly, gluten-free, Kosher and Halal certified and available as certified organic.
VitaFiber® IMO has been approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies – GRAS approved by the US Food & Drug Administration; the European Food Safety Authority and Health Canada (approved as a novel food ingredient). VitaFiber® IMO is a naturally sweet, low calorie alternative to sugar and is a natural source of dietary fibre and prebiotic for human digestive health. It is also helpful with weight management.
The Company’s customers include a mix of small and medium businesses as well as a number of high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.
www.bioneutra.ca www.vitafiberimo.com
