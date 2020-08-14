The U.S.-Israel Energy Center Announces Funding Opportunity for Energy Infrastructure Cybersecurity Cooperation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Israel Ministry of Energy, and the Israel Innovation Authority have announced a new Call for Proposals from the U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology (U.S.-Israel Energy Center) for cooperation in cybersecurity. The aim of this Call for Proposals is to develop tools and technology for energy cyber and cyber-physical security for critical infrastructure.

Commercial companies, research institutes, and universities from the United States and Israel are encouraged to form consortia of at least two entities from each country and apply for the award. The maximum award for the winning consortium is $6 million for a period of 3 years, subject to funding appropriations. A 50 percent cost-share is required from the awardees. The program may be extended for up to 2 additional years (for a total of 5 years, with a maximum total award of $10 million).

The goal of the Energy Center is to promote energy security and economic development through the research and development of innovative energy technologies, while facilitating cooperation among consortia of U.S. and Israeli companies, research institutes, and universities.

The establishment of a joint U.S.-Israel Energy Center was first authorized by Congress in the U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Act of 2014. The U.S. DOE and Israel’s Ministry of Energy signed an Implementation Agreement on June 25, 2018, establishing the Center. In February 2019, DOE announced the BIRD Foundation as the operating agent of the U.S.-Israel Energy Center.

The BIRD Foundation will be hosting an informational webinar to provide an overview of the program guidelines and requirements on September 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PDT; 12:00 p.m. EDT; 7:00 p.m. IDT. The submission deadline for proposals is October 29, 2020.

More information on this funding opportunity can be found HERE.

