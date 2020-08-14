Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (13th August 2020)
As at 13 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 4 990 confirmed cases, including 1 927 recoveries and 128 deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
