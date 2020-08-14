Inc 5000 Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Inc. magazine revealed that Computer Solutions East is No. 3,829
CSE is committed to helping small and medium businesses with world-class Microsoft and Cisco Products and Services, coupled with excellent customer service.”NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Computer Solutions East is No. 3,829 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
— Allen Hamaoui
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
We're honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 because growth is a reliable bellwether that we're providing value to our clients," said Allen Hamaoui, Sr Managing Partner of CSE. He further adds, "At CSE, we take the time to get to know the business in-depth so that each solution we provide is a perfect fit for your business process."
In the moment of honor, he speaks more about the people as he adds, "Everyone at CSE is thrilled to get featured here. We have worked extensively in providing quality IT solutions to our clients. Year after year, we have improved our IT services, offered highly customized solutions, and catered to simplify more industries more." Adding about the services, he mentions, "Computer Solutions East is a Microsoft Gold partner for over a decade now and boasts skilled resources. This has made it possible for us to simplify the business process with a range of technologies like Dynamics 365, Cloud Solutions, Staff Augmentation, Cisco Solutions, Disaster Management, and much more".
While the company is featured in the Inc. 5000 list, it is also important to note that they won an award as a Microsoft Partner, 2016 East Region. Moreover, their history with recognition also includes being the Microsoft Partner – Finalists in 2015 & 2016 NY METRO REGION – Cloud Partner of the year, and Microsoft Partner – Finalists, 2015 & 2016 NY METRO REGION – Partner of the year.
About Computer Solutions East
Founded in 2006 in New York, CSE creates solutions that fit your business needs. We believe in creating an experience for our clients, from identifying the problems to finding the right solution to the problems and finally working hard to achieve the desired result for your Business Needs. We call ourselves a team of comprehensive IT solutions provider. A partner that can transform the way your business operates.
