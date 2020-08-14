Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,933 in the last 365 days.

AtNetPlus Wins 4 Awards for Business’s Success

/EIN News/ -- STOW, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtNetPlus, an IT Managed Service provider with over 20 years of experience serving businesses in Northeast Ohio, is celebrating the 4th award received this year for the company’s continued growth and success.

Most recently, AtNetPlus was named one of the top Managed Service Providers for Small to Medium-sized Businesses across the globe on the Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 list. With qualifying metrics such as annual revenue and profit margins in addition to innovation, company health, and growth, AtNetPlus was able to secure placement alongside 100 other MSPs who specialize in providing excellent technology service to Small to Medium-Sized Businesses.

Earlier this year, AtNetPlus was also named a winner of the 2020 Ohio Success Awards, The Channel Company – CRN MSP 500 List, as well as the National Sales and Marketing Executives Award.

“We are humbled by these achievements that reflect both the hard work of our staff who provide excellent customer service as well as our amazing clients and partners in the Northeast Ohio community.” – Marissa Morris, Marketing Coordinator at AtNetPlus.

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

As an IT Managed Service provider, AtNetPlus helps businesses take control of their technology. They work with companies to implement the best solutions that fit their wants and needs – all within their budget. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network monitoring, help desk support, security services, and business continuity/data backup solutions.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Marissa Morris
Marketing Coordinator
AtNetPlus, Inc.
Phone: 330-945-5685
Fax: 330-945-5684
news@atnetplus.com
http://www.AtNetPlus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a142902-223c-4057-9424-5571906d5118

Primary Logo

The National Sales and Marketing Executives Award Ceremony

Jim Laber presents Jay Mellon with award | Jay presents Christy Page of the Akron BBB with award

You just read:

AtNetPlus Wins 4 Awards for Business’s Success

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.