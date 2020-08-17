LendingHome Reviewed by LendVer and Named its 2020 Best Residential Investment Property Lender

LendingHome Named 2020 Best Residential Investment Property Lender

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces industry leader in residential investment property financing

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2020 Best Residential Investment Property Lender, and has selected San Francisco, California based LendingHome.

LendingHome is America’s largest fix-and-flip lender, and provides short-term bridge loans of 12 to 24 months, and long-term rental loans fixed for up to 30 years. LendingHome offers rates starting at 4.95% and specializes in delivering financing secured by non-owner occupied 1 to 4 unit residential property. Loan proceeds can be used for purchase, refinance, cash-out, fix-and-flip, or renovation. LendingHome prides itself on having low fees, a simple and fast process, and a flexible and tailored borrowing experience.

LendingHome's online, technology-based loan process makes borrowing simple and efficient, and eliminates the aggravation that can come working with traditional lenders. LendingHome offers affordable bridge loans with low loan points and can fund in as little as 5 days. Property investors with greater than 5 projects in the past 24 months, and higher credit, will be rewarded with better terms, additional benefits, and faster closing times.

LendingHome offers financing up to 90% of a property's value and will consider lending up to 100% of a renovation (rehab) budget. LendingHome has funded in excess of $5 billion spread out over 23,000 investment residential projects.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring LendingHome amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those property investors located in the United States who are interested in reviewing financing options through LendingHome, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

