Kahan Kerensky Capossela Partner Named 40 Under 40
The 40 Under Forty Awards recognize outstanding young professionals in the Greater Hartford area that are excelling in their industries through their leadership roles. The winners were announced in the August 10 edition of the Hartford Business Journal.
“I’m very proud to be among the recipients of such a prominent award. This has always been a dream of mine, and I am honored to be considered by the Hartford Business Journal as a successful businesswoman and community leader.”
Meghan, 39, joined Kahan Kerensky Capossela in 2015 and was promoted to partner earlier this year. She is an attorney in the Business Department, focusing her practice on commercial and residential real estate transactions; commercial and residential landlord tenant matters; business formation; and contract drafting, review, and negotiation. She also negotiates purchases and sales of business assets, membership interests and stocks, prepares buy-sell agreements for business owners, and assists clients in transitioning businesses to the next generation. She’s been a key player in assisting clients with closing large business transactions.
Meghan is generous with her time and talents and focuses much of her volunteer work on supporting veterans. She works with Connecticut Veterans Legal Center to provide legal assistance to veterans facing eviction from their homes, counsels veteran owned small businesses on business matters, and provides legal assistance to veterans at CT Veterans Stand Down events. In addition to her pro bono work with veterans, Meghan also sits on the Board of Directors for the New England Veterans Chamber of Commerce, which specifically assists veteran-owned business owners and their families. “My husband served in the US Navy for 20 years. Veterans give up so much of their lives for us – this is why I give back to them.”
Meghan holds leadership roles in several civic organizations. She is Vice President of the Board of Directors of the South Windsor Chamber of Commerce, for whom she has chaired their annual golf tournament, and has assisted with their Greater Hartford Women’s Conference. She is currently President of the Tolland County Bar Association.
Meghan earned her J.D. in 2007 from Western New England College School of Law and her B.A. in Business Management in 2002 from Gettysburg College. She is admitted to the bars of Connecticut, Tennessee, and the United States District Court for Connecticut. She lives in Ashford with her husband and two daughters.
Serving the legal needs of individuals and businesses for over 55 years, Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, is a multi-practice law firm employing over 40 legal professionals in practice areas that include Elder Law, Wills & Probate, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Divorce & Family Law, Land Use & Zoning, Litigation, and Business. For more information, visit kkc-law.com.
