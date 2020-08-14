Supreme Court President highlights investment in judiciary

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - The Supreme Court Chief Justice, Joel Leonardo, highlighted last Thursday the investment made by the Angolan State to increase the number of judges in the country.,

According to the magistrate, who spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of 29 judges for the provinces of Luanda and Benguela, as a result of this investment Angola has 68 second instance court judges.

Joel Leonardo stressed that the aim is to increase this number, hence the bet on training, which counts on the contribution of Portuguese magistrates and technicians, as well as judges of the Supreme Court of Angola.

According to the magistrate, 29 judges is a considerable number in the history of the Angolan judiciary, which has strengthened its ranks.

In total, the country has registered 578 judicial magistrates, 210 of whom are women.

On the other hand, Joel Leonardo reaffirmed the need for the judicial appeals filed with the Supreme Court to be resolved within the legal deadlines.

"The lawsuits must not remain long months or years, stopped at the offices of the higher courts," he warned.

To the presiding judge of the Supreme Court, this situation can create in the citizens the temptation to do justice by own hands, "which would mean the death of the right that they legitimately expect to receive from the courts".