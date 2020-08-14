The Global Dental Equipment And Supplies Market Size Is Facing Decline Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Global Dental Equipment And Supplies Market Analysis Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental equipment and supplies market size is expected to decline from $19.7 billion in 2019 to $15.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20.6%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several dental care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. The restrictions on non-essential medical services including dental services, coupled with slowed production of dental equipment and supplies due to extended factory closures in various countries is contributing to the markable decline in the market growth. The dental equipment and supplies market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $25.7 billion in 2023.

According to dental market analysis, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market, accounting for 33% of the total share in 2019. North America was the second largest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market.

The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies. This industry includes establishments that produce devices such as therapeutic dental equipment, general dental equipment, dental diagnostic imaging equipment, and dental surgical equipment.

3D printing is a procedure that creates a three-dimensional object by building successive layers of raw material. Objects produced are from a digital 3D file such as a magnetic resonance image or a computer-aided design drawing (CAD). Some of the key applications of 3D printers in the dental equipment market are: aiding in the placement of dental crowns and external dental prosthetics, and object visualization during dental surgeries. For instance, Planmeca, a leading CAD/CAM software provider offers dental Planmeca PlanCAD and Planmeca PlanScan CAD/CAM software. In 2017, Planmeca launched Planmeca Creo, a new range of 3D printers used for printing dental implants and splints.

The global dental equipment and supplies market is segmented by type into therapeutic dental equipment, general dental devices and equipment, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment, and dental surgical devices and equipment. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. By type of expenditure, it is segmented into public and private. By product, the market is segmented into instruments/equipment and disposables.

Major players in the global dental equipment and supplies market are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, and Straumann.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Dental Services Market By Type (General Dentistry, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics And Oral Surgery), By End Use Industry, By Country, By Competitor And Regional Analysis – Global Forecast To 2022 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-services-market)

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-dental-equipment-global-market-report)

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-x-ray-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

