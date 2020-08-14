Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CCR Re: Post Stabilisation Notice

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: CCR Re
Guarantor (if any): NA
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000   
Description: 2.875% due 15th July 2040
Offer price: 99.529
Stabilising Managers: Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

