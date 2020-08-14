Rod F. Marchand releases new business book with foreword by Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington
Man…F@#K!: The Honest Reality of Entrepreneurship by Rod F. Marchand has been released to readers worldwide.NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 166-page business book is geared toward inspiring entrepreneurs and business owners to take their businesses to the next level. The book includes a foreword by Kevin Harrington, renowned entrepreneur and the original Shark from ABC’s hit show Shark Tank.
From the back cover:
Man...F@#K! shares the honest and often unspoken reality of entrepreneurship while serving up a large dose of much-needed hope and inspiration to all business owners and entrepreneurs trying to take their companies to the next level. Unlike most other books on business, this book clearly defines the difficulties of life and the challenges of managing and building a brand from virtually nothing into a potential global company. It also accurately illustrates the struggles of working with a family business and the expectations of starting in a small market and what it takes to overcome those challenges and achieve personal and professional goals on a larger scale.
It's a fun, yet realistic story of what it takes to keep your head up in times of trial - when all you can think is Man...F@#K! out of frustration - in order to ultimately make your dreams a reality.
Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington raves: “Man F@#K: The Honest Reality of Entrepreneurship is a down-to-earth account of a family man’s journey running multiple companies through different phases of his life. In this book, readers can experience the highs and lows of the roller coaster path to entrepreneurial success. Rod teaches us that no matter how many times you stop and say ‘man…f@#k!’ you shake it off and keep pushing forward … Perseverance and fearlessness are essential in any successful venture, and Rod Marchand teaches this throughout these pages. As a Shark, I loved being a part of Rod’s journey and I think you will too.”
Man…F@#K!: The Honest Reality of Entrepreneurship can be purchased at fine retailers worldwide, including Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com. The paperback retails for $19.99, while the ebook sells for $6.99. Paperback bulk orders can also be placed through Ingram.
About Rod F. Marchand:
Rod F. Marchand is the president and CEO of Marchand Retail Group, Inc. operating multiple businesses including retail, wholesale, and manufacturing. As a second generation, family-owned business operation, he is excited to welcome his sons into the transition of a third-generation ownership group. Rod is a proud husband and father of seven children and currently three grandchildren, dedicated to inspiring other entrepreneurs to seek out achieving their dreams and goals. For more information go to the author’s official website at https://rodmarchand.com/.
About MindStir Media:
MindStir Media is an award-winning PR firm and publishing service provider operated by #1 bestselling author J.J. Hebert and partnered with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com.
