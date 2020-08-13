SAMOA, August 13 - 13 August 2020 – SPECIAL TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR TRAVELLERS FROM AMERICAN SAMOA

This travel advisory and information sheet is to inform you prior to your arrival into Samoa, that all passengers entering Samoa must take precautions while in Samoa for the next 14 days from date of arrival. It is important that we work together to minimise the potential for COVID-19 being introduced into Samoa.

These are the requirements the Ministry of Health of Samoa would appreciate your compliance with. These include but are not limited to the following listed below.

REQUIREMENTS TO ENTER SAMOA All passengers: 1. Must have been in Am. Samoa for 28 consecutive days or more with no history of travel outside of Am. Samoa. Documented evidence are required for check in and boarding 2. Are required to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before DEPARTURE. A medical report is required for check in and boarding. 3. Both documents must be presented to Samoa Health Authorities on arrival, 4. Are required to complete the Health Declaration Card in flight or on arrival 5. A COVID-19 Test is essential but NOT required for boarding. 6. Non-Compliant to any of the above requirements may result non-boarding or return back to last port.

NOTE: Travellers OUTSIDE OF AMERICAN SAMOA (e.g. Hawaii, USA mainland, Asia) MUST RESIDE IN AMERICAN SAMOA for 28 DAYS or MORE BEFORE ONWARD TRAVEL TO SAMOA.

THE REQUIREMENTS AS STATED ABOVE CAN CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

We endeavour to keep Samoa COVID-19-Free. Your compliance with the conditions listed herein are imperative to ensuring the safety of all who are travelling and our people in Samoa.

