TGTE Sends Its Condolences to the Victims of Air India Express Plane Crash & to the Victims’ Families
TGTE Holds the Hands of All People of India During This Difficult TimeNEW YORK, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life stemming from the Air India Express plane crash that occurred on Friday. TGTE sends it condolences to the victims, their families, and survivors, as well as to all the people of India and its government grieving this tragedy.
“TGTE holds the hands of all people of India during this difficult time,” TGTE Prime Minister Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran said. “Eelam Tamils and Tamils in India are deeply connected, and India is our valued friend. We understand all too well the pain caused by unnecessary loss of life, and we wish for all survivors strength and a speedy recovery.”
“TGTE also hopes for India a turn of the tide of COVID-19,” Rudrakumaran added. “Eelam Tamils stand in solidarity with India and wish for an end to its suffering from both the crash and the virus.”
Upon learning of Mr. Amit Shah’s hospitalization due to Covid-19, Mr. Rudrakumaran sent a letter of well wishes to the Union Home Minister on behalf of TGTE and all Eelam Tamils.
