NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Gran Colombia Gold Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend Program issued Aug. 13, 2020 over GlobeNewswire.

