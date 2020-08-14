Calling All Tomato Lovers! The Annual NatureSweet® Homegrown Tomato Challenge Returns to Sacramento in a NEW Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® and Raley’s will host the Annual Homegrown Tomato Challenge this summer in a new virtual format. This year’s event will be an online event on the NatureSweet.com/Facebook page from Thursday, July 23rd - Sunday, August 23rd.

Local Sacramento amateur gardeners are invited to enter the Homegrown Tomato Challenge by submitting a creative video or photo along with a description with them in their beautiful garden filled with thriving tomato plants. There will be two (2) Grand Prize giveaways of a $500 Raley’s Gift Card. Tomatoes will be judged in two separate categories: (1) People’s Choice, which will be judged by NatureSweet’s Facebook fans and (2) Raley’s Choice, which would be judged by a team of Tomato experts at Raley’s.

“The Annual Homegrown Tomato & Chef’s Challenge is a way to communicate our company purpose of honoring the people behind the produce,” said Lori Castillo, VP of Marketing at NatureSweet, “we look forward to partnering with Raley’s to bring local Sacramento tomato enthusiasts together in a new virtual format.”

To enter the Homegrown Tomato Challenge, visit facebook.com/naturesweet and click on the NatureSweet + Raley’s Homegrown Tomato Challenge tab:

Step 1: Create a video or take a photo with you in your garden showcasing your amazing tomatoes. In your video, show your tomato plant growth, what you love most about gardening, what tomato variety(s) you are growing, what your favorite tomato variety is and how many plants you have in your garden.

Step 2: Submit your video or photo with a description & fill out the entry form!

For more information about this year’s NatureSweet & Raley’s Homegrown Tomato Challenge, visit naturesweet.com/whats-new

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 7,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

