St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI                        

STATION: VSP - ST. JOHNSBURY                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 @ 1522 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: NEW BOSTON ROAD LYNDON, VT

VIOLATIONS:

              1. DUI

              CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

 

              2. CRIMINAL DLS

              CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

 

ACCUSED: GREGORY GARAND                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ST. JOHNSBURY, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 8/13/2020 at 1522 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on New Boston Road in Lyndon for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Gregory Garand, 55 of St. Johnsbury, VT, had a criminally suspended driver's license, and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

 

              Garand was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Garand was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/16/2020 at 0800 hours. Garand was also issued over $900 in Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.

 

              Troopers were assisted by officers from the Lyndonville Police Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

