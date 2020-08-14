St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A404131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI
STATION: VSP - ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 @ 1522 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: NEW BOSTON ROAD LYNDON, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. DUI
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
2. CRIMINAL DLS
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
ACCUSED: GREGORY GARAND
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ST. JOHNSBURY, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/13/2020 at 1522 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on New Boston Road in Lyndon for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Gregory Garand, 55 of St. Johnsbury, VT, had a criminally suspended driver's license, and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Garand was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Garand was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/16/2020 at 0800 hours. Garand was also issued over $900 in Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.
Troopers were assisted by officers from the Lyndonville Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
