NXT Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Update on Technical Progress

Q2 Financial and Operating Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights for the second quarter include:

An additional SFD® acquisition system consisting of eight new sensors was built and tested during the quarter which includes four cascade devices. NXT now has four SFD® systems which increases our operational readiness and reliability.

R&D work focused on improving interpretation algorithms to increase efficiency of the interpretation process and transform the SFD® data to align more with the presentation of results of seismic surveys in the geophysical industry.

Partial repayment was received from Alberta Green Ventures Limited Partnership ("AGV") in respect of the US$250,000 loan to AGV for the purpose of furthering shared objectives under the Co-operation Agreement. AGV repaid the balance of the amounts owing on July 3, 2020.

Cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2020 were $4.90 million.

Survey revenues in Q2-20 and 2020 YTD were $0.137 million.

A net loss of $1.48 million was recorded for Q2-20, including stock based compensation and amortization expense of $0.45 million.

A net loss of $2.81 million was recorded for YTD 2020, including stock based compensation and amortization expense of $0.92 million.

Operating activities used $1.10 million of cash during Q2-20 and $1.70 million YTD 2020.

Net loss per common share for Q2-20 was ($0.02) basic and (0.02) diluted.

Net loss per common share for YTD 2020 was ($0.04) basic and (0.04) diluted.

General and administrative costs for Q2-20 as compared to Q2-19 increased by $0.04 million or 5%, mostly due to an increase in professional fees.

General and administrative costs for YTD 2020 as compared to YTD 2019 increased by $0.09 million or 5%, mostly due to an increase in travel in Q1-20 and an increase in professional fees.

Message to Shareholders

George Liszicasz, President, and CEO of NXT commented, “The world wide reduction in exploration arising from the COVID-19 related slowdown of economic activity and the international price war has negatively impacted NXT’s financial results and activity but has also provided an opportunity for our technical team to focus on developing new algorithms to assist in the interpretation of SFD® data. The application of these transformations and methods have enabled us to extract additional information, speed up our processing and provide a platform for the development of algorithmic interpretation. Further work is required, however, we believe that the new analyses will materially increase the efficiency of interpretation and standardize our results with the geophysical industry and client expectations.

As commodity prices recover, and economies are restarting, we are observing an increase in activity with our customers. NXT’s focus is on advancing SFD® survey opportunities within Nigeria, East-Central Africa, Mexico, and in South America.”

Highlights of NXT's 2020 second quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2019) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company's second quarter 2020 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

(All in Canadian $) Q2-20 Q2-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Operating results: Survey revenues $ 136,566 $ 10,954,617 $ 136,566 $ 10,954,617 Survey expenses 231,885 1,412,380 533,846 1,790,113 General & administrative expenses 802,647 767,401 1,776,981 1,689,150 Stock based compensation expense 7,525 3,775 29,190 7,550 Amortization and other expenses, net 574,218 685,173 608,559 1,145,236 1,616,275 2,868,729 2,948,576 4,632,049 Net loss (income) and comprehensive loss (income) $ (1,479,709 ) $ 8,085,888 $ (2,812,010 ) $ 6,322,568 Loss per common share – basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 Loss per common share – diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 Number of common shares outstanding as at end of the period 64,406,891 68,573,558 64,406,891 68,573,558 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period: Basic 64,406,891 68,573,558 64,406,891 68,573,558 Diluted 64,406,891 73,267,206 64,406,891 73,274,112 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ (1,097,591 ) $ (389,631 ) $ (1,696,781 ) $ (1,266,256 ) Financing activities (31,357 ) (10,554 ) (42,515 ) (20,931 ) Investing activities 834,302 900,000 863,726 2,100,000 Effect of foreign rate changes on cash (159,499 ) 5,360 (37,313 ) 4,006 Net cash inflow (outflow) (454,145 ) 505,175 (912,883 ) 816,819 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 2,399,507 651,176 2,858,245 339,532 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,945,362 1,156,351 1,945,362 1,156,351 Cash and cash equivalents 1,945,362 1,156,351 1,945,362 1,156,351 Short-term investments 2,957,568 1,800,000 3,466,440 1,800,000 Total cash and short-term investments 4,902,930 2,956,351 5,411,802 2,956,351 Net working capital balance 5,086,263 10,450,774 5,086,263 10,450,774



NXT's 2020 second quarter financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , as well as on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com .

Details of the conference call to discuss the 2020 second quarter financial and operating results are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time) North American Participants Call: 1-855-783-0506 Participant Pass Code 9290546

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

