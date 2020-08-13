Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Balance Sheet Strengthens
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020, which ended June 30, 2020.
“We are entering the second half of 2020 in a strong position, as our business model has proven its resilience in one of the worst economic quarters in recent memory," commented Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio. “Our Card Processing and Prepaid business revenues were up 4% and 58%, respectively in the quarter and as compared to the same period of 2019, reflecting the continued strong demand for our innovative payment solutions. The performance of these businesses is particularly heartening and further validates that our strategy to serve a diversity of payments markets provides a foundation for continued growth and justifies our continued investment into both our Prepaid and PayFac business lines. Our ACH business continues to fight the headwinds of a soft consumer lending market from the effects of COVID-19 which generated generous forbearance agreements and government support programs that are dampening transaction volume. Conversely, ACH's remote check capture (RCC) and PINless debit continued their steady growth in the quarter."
"Exiting the quarter, both our Card Processing and Prepaid businesses had returned to virtually the same volume levels they had enjoyed prior to the onset of the pandemic, with continued, steady improvement in operational results. We have several PayFac Integrated Software Vendors (ISV’s) currently in the implementation and on-boarding phase and anticipate continued growth from this segment. Funds loaded on prepaid cards, which is a leading indicator of future revenue, has tripled in just the last few months. We now have five of the ten largest cities in the United States, including the New York Immigration Coalition and the Mayors Fund of Los Angeles, using our prepaid platform to distribute government assistance funds. Furthermore, with our recent capital raise, we have liquidity to support our operations and strategic initiatives. As the consumer lending market returns to normal, this will add to the improvements that are now driving our business forward and help resume the momentum that had been built prior to the onset of the pandemic."
“As always, the health and safety of our employees as well as those around us remains a priority in everything we do.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased 3% to $7.0 million compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of the softness in our consumer lending ACH business. Gross profits decreased by 18% to $1.3 million versus the same period last year and gross margins contracted by 3.4% to 18.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by a shift in product mix.
Other selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 6% to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year. The lower expenses were a result of restricted travel and other costs due to COVID-19 restrictions coupled with a lack of significant one-time expenses. For the second quarter of 2020, the operating loss was $1.3 million, flat compared to a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $571,258 compared to a loss of $404,710 in the second quarter of 2019. The major driver of the incremental loss was the lower gross profits related to COVID-19 revenue impacts.
The Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million ($0.10 per share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, flat versus a net loss of $1.3 million ($0.10 per share) for the same period in the prior year.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Summary
Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $14.7 million, up 7% from $13.7 million from the same period last year. The revenue growth in 2020 is all organic. Gross profits in the first six months of the year were $3.2 million up 11% from $2.9 million in the comparable period of 2019. Gross margins over the first half of 2020 increased by 0.7% to 21.8% from 21.1% over the first half of 2019.
Other selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 10% to $4.0 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year reflecting our continued investment in our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2020 was a loss of $765,080 compared to a loss of $730,718 in for the same period of 2019.
The Company reported a net loss of $2.1 million ($0.16 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million ($0.18 per share) for the same period in the prior year.
Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020. Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company received cash proceeds of $3,000,000 from a private placement with Topline Capital Partners, LP, an institutional investor that is focused on the long term.
About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.
Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "continue," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,793,252
|$
|2,137,580
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,124,207
|1,274,001
|Settlement processing assets
|27,002,450
|38,906,780
|Prepaid card load assets
|19,281,293
|528,434
|Prepaid expenses and other
|187,614
|183,575
|Current assets before merchant reserves
|49,388,816
|43,030,370
|Merchant reserves
|8,430,339
|10,016,904
|Total current assets
|57,819,155
|53,047,274
|Property and equipment, net
|1,624,269
|1,557,521
|Other assets:
|Intangibles, net
|2,176,426
|2,676,427
|Deferred tax asset
|1,394,000
|1,394,000
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,366,775
|2,480,902
|Other assets
|428,623
|404,055
|Total other assets
|6,365,824
|6,955,384
|Total Assets
|$
|65,809,248
|$
|61,560,179
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|262,363
|$
|419,849
|Accrued expenses
|1,378,289
|1,360,551
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|233,738
|356,184
|Settlement processing obligations
|27,002,450
|38,906,780
|Prepaid card load obligations
|19,281,293
|528,434
|Deferred revenues
|97,059
|123,529
|PPP Loan payable, current portion
|383,738
|—
|Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations
|48,638,930
|41,695,327
|Merchant reserve obligations
|8,430,339
|10,016,904
|Total current liabilities
|57,069,269
|51,712,231
|Non-current liabilities:
|PPP Loan payable, non-current portion
|429,762
|—
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|2,291,334
|2,279,613
|Total liabilities
|59,790,365
|53,991,844
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at
|June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 19,776,121 and
|18,224,577 issued, and 18,595,358 and 17,104,998 outstanding at June 30, 2020
|(unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively
|188,207
|186,656
|Additional paid-in capital
|78,773,990
|77,055,273
|Treasury stock, at cost; 1,180,763 and 1,119,579 shares at June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and
|December 31, 2019, respectively
|(1,967,900
|)
|(1,885,452
|)
|Deferred compensation
|(6,700,248
|)
|(5,636,154
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(64,275,166
|)
|(62,151,988
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|6,018,883
|7,568,335
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|65,809,248
|$
|61,560,179
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|6,960,553
|$
|7,157,379
|$
|14,732,232
|$
|13,745,411
|Cost of services
|5,674,887
|5,591,534
|11,518,282
|10,843,835
|Gross profit
|1,285,666
|1,565,845
|3,213,950
|2,901,576
|Selling, general and administrative:
|Stock-based compensation
|348,393
|356,103
|636,103
|639,511
|Other expenses
|1,856,924
|1,970,555
|3,979,030
|3,632,294
|Depreciation and amortization
|382,244
|496,994
|770,039
|983,542
|Total operating expenses
|2,587,561
|2,823,652
|5,385,172
|5,255,347
|Operating (loss)
|(1,301,895
|)
|(1,257,807
|)
|(2,171,222
|)
|(2,353,771
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|1,487
|22,620
|12,643
|45,694
|Other income (expense)
|38
|(424
|)
|726
|(423
|)
|Other income and (expense), net
|1,525
|22,196
|13,369
|45,271
|(Loss) before income taxes
|(1,300,370
|)
|(1,235,611
|)
|(2,157,853
|)
|(2,308,500
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(12,201
|)
|40,000
|(34,675
|)
|40,000
|Net (Loss)
|$
|(1,288,169
|)
|$
|(1,275,611
|)
|$
|(2,123,178
|)
|$
|(2,348,500
|)
|Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|13,173,009
|13,041,799
|13,150,119
|12,831,828
|Diluted
|13,173,009
|13,041,799
|13,150,119
|12,831,828
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Operating Activities
|Net (loss)
|$
|(2,123,178
|)
|$
|(2,348,500
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|270,038
|483,542
|Amortization
|500,001
|500,000
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|636,103
|639,511
|Amortization of warrant costs
|17,973
|17,970
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|149,794
|(354,550
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(4,039
|)
|(99,853
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|114,127
|(2,614,006
|)
|Other assets
|(24,568
|)
|(6,023
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(139,748
|)
|31,156
|Operating lease liabilities
|(110,725
|)
|2,766,034
|Prepaid card load assets
|18,752,859
|105,616
|Merchant reserves
|(1,586,565
|)
|(1,570,912
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(26,470
|)
|130,000
|Deferred rent
|—
|(79,748
|)
|Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|16,425,602
|(2,399,763
|)
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(334,688
|)
|(333,205
|)
|Net cash (used) by investing activities
|(334,688
|)
|(333,205
|)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from PPP Loan Program
|813,500
|—
|Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses
|—
|1,793,905
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(82,448
|)
|(50,515
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|731,052
|1,743,390
|Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves
|16,821,966
|(989,578
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year
|12,682,918
|15,340,980
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Period
|$
|29,504,884
|$
|14,351,402
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Income taxes
|—
|—
|Non-cash transactions:
|Issuance of deferred stock compensation
|1,559,520
|—
USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES in STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
|Common Stock
|Additional Paid- In
|Treasury
|Deferred
|Accumulated
|Total Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Stock
|Compensation
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance at December 31, 2019
|18,224,577
|$
|186,656
|$
|77,055,273
|$
|(1,885,452
|)
|$
|(5,636,154
|)
|$
|(62,151,988
|)
|$
|7,568,335
|Issuance of common stock under
|equity incentive plan
|51,000
|51
|59,440
|—
|—
|—
|59,491
|Warrant compensation costs
|—
|—
|8,985
|—
|—
|—
|8,985
|Deferred compensation amortization
|—
|—
|—
|—
|228,219
|—
|228,219
|Purchase of treasury stock
|—
|—
|—
|(26,629
|)
|—
|—
|(26,629
|)
|Net (loss) for the period
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(835,009
|)
|(835,009
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2020
|18,275,577
|$
|186,707
|$
|77,123,698
|$
|(1,912,081
|)
|$
|(5,407,935
|)
|$
|(62,986,997
|)
|$
|7,003,392
|Issuance of common stock under
|equity incentive plan
|1,500,544
|1,500
|1,641,304
|—
|(1,559,520
|)
|—
|83,284
|Warrant compensation costs
|—
|—
|8,988
|—
|—
|—
|8,988
|Deferred compensation amortization
|—
|—
|—
|—
|267,207
|—
|267,207
|Purchase of treasury stock
|—
|—
|—
|(55,819
|)
|—
|—
|(55,819
|)
|Net (loss) for the period
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,288,169
|)
|(1,288,169
|)
|Balance at June 30, 2020
|19,776,121
|$
|188,207
|$
|78,773,990
|$
|(1,967,900
|)
|$
|(6,700,248
|)
|$
|(64,275,166
|)
|$
|6,018,883
|Balance at December 31, 2018
|17,129,680
|$
|185,561
|$
|74,568,627
|$
|(1,813,546
|)
|$
|(6,270,675
|)
|$
|(57,036,241
|)
|$
|9,633,726
|Issuance of common stock, public offering
|769,230
|769
|1,793,136
|—
|—
|—
|1,793,905
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|62,222
|62
|58,551
|—
|—
|—
|58,613
|Warrant compensation cost
|—
|—
|8,985
|—
|—
|—
|8,985
|Deferred compensation amortization
|—
|—
|—
|—
|224,795
|—
|224,795
|Purchase of treasury stock
|—
|—
|—
|(21,822
|)
|—
|—
|(21,822
|)
|Net (loss) for the period
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,072,889
|)
|(1,072,889
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2019
|17,961,132
|$
|186,392
|$
|76,429,299
|$
|(1,835,368
|)
|$
|(6,045,880
|)
|$
|(58,109,130
|)
|$
|10,625,313
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|53,445
|53
|133,462
|—
|—
|—
|133,515
|Warrant compensation cost
|—
|—
|8,985
|—
|—
|—
|8,985
|Deferred compensation amortization
|—
|—
|—
|—
|222,585
|—
|222,585
|Reversal of deferred stock compensation that did not vest
|(6,000
|)
|(6
|)
|(13,254
|)
|—
|13,260
|—
|—
|Purchase of treasury stock
|—
|—
|—
|(28,693
|)
|—
|—
|(28,693
|)
|Net (loss) for the period
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,275,611
|)
|(1,275,611
|)
|Balance at June 30, 2019
|18,008,577
|$
|186,439
|$
|76,558,492
|$
|(1,864,061
|)
|$
|(5,810,035
|)
|$
|(59,384,741
|)
|$
|9,686,094
USIO, INC
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Operating (Loss)
|$
|(1,301,895
|)
|$
|(1,257,807
|)
|$
|(2,171,222
|)
|$
|(2,353,771
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|382,244
|496,994
|770,039
|983,542
|EBITDA
|(919,651
|)
|(760,813
|)
|(1,401,183
|)
|(1,370,229
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net
|348,393
|356,103
|636,103
|639,511
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(571,258
|)
|$
|(404,710
|)
|$
|(765,080
|)
|$
|(730,718
|)
|Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:
|Revenues
|$
|6,960,553
|$
|7,157,379
|$
|14,732,232
|$
|13,745,411
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(571,258
|)
|(404,710
|)
|(765,080
|)
|(730,718
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA margins
|(8.2
|)%
|(5.7
|)%
|(5.2
|)%
|(5.3
|)%