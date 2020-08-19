DOCUMENT TRANSLATION SERVICES | INTERPRETATION | CERTIFIED TRANSLATION | USCIS TRANSLATION REQUIREMENT FOR IMMIGRATION

TRANSLATION SERVICES INTERPRETER SERVICES TRANSLATING INTO ANY LANGUAGE

We translate and interpret in over sixty languages, most commonly with: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Creole

MIAMI, FL, US, August 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is ITUInternational translation USA, also known as ITU Services, LLC is a translation agency or language service provider headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Charlotte, Washington DC, Austin, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, and Houston. ITU is an expert in technical translation, legal translation, video subtitling, transcription service, certified translations, financial translations, video or audio translations, voiceover, subtitles, and all multilingual language services. ITU is an ATA corporate member.Why use ITU translation servicesITU translations is a professional translation agency and language service provider. Our customers come from all over the USA and the world, as the need for translation and interpreter services are in high demand. For businesses or individuals at some point the need to travel, submit a foreign visa application, send a letter, translate your marketing materials, translate your employee handbook, translate you birth certificate, translate your passport, translate your marriage certificate or any document. Perhaps, you may have the need for an interpreter to assist you in a business meeting or at court; the list goes on and on. Our translation agency has the experience and the know how to service all these needs. In addition, we guarantee our work, our prices are competitive, quality is A+ and we are accurate with our translations.Certified Translators or Certified TranslationsITU translations has inhouse translators to complete your certified document translations. A certified translation is considered as a legal record and can be used as reference in the court of law. A certified translation requires a certificate or signed declaration by the translator; our office provides certificate of translation notarized at no additional cost.Complex Translation ProjectITU translations or International translation USA is experienced at translation services and guarantees all translations. No project is too big or too small as our in-house team of translators are always ready to meet your deadline with quality and accuracy. ITU can translate and transcribe full-length lectures and speeches, long length videos, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, captioning, and all multilingual language services.Competitive price, affordable translationsThe cost of translation is an important factor. ITU translations Miami provides all services at a nominal cost and will match any translation agency, we are flexible and guarantee affordable rates. While most translation agencies or translators charge well over $40 per page or .10 per word, you will find ITU translations rates competitive and less expensive. Our average price per page is $30 certified notarized for Spanish to English or English to Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, French, Russian, Chinese and more.Accurate and Fast Translation serviceThere is no use of selecting a service if you cannot get the result before the deadline. ITU is completely committed to providing translation services in a short time and by the agreed deadline.ServicesITU Services, LLC offers many multilingual language services. There are many types of translation services and transcription services. We are not limited to the advertised services and always welcome you to give custom orders. There is no limit of human imagination and ITU will go to the highest limit to provide you with the services you require. Here are some of the common services provided.US immigration-related service or USCIS translationsA lot of translated documents are required for US immigration. They may ask for your university degree and birth certificate like documents to be translated into English. ITU will ensure that all the documents are properly translated so they can be notarized easily.Technical Translation and Human Resource TranslationsSome of the technical services include translation of the university research papers, financial translations, book translation, Academic translations, and any complex text can be handled by ITU services. ITU guarantees all technical translations for accuracy and quality. For HR translations, our office is ready to help your company save money when translating Employee handbooks, Policies and Procedures, Bylaws, Employee benefits, Health benefits, health insurance information and all human resource material in ESL employees or target audience.Video Subtitles and VoiceoverVideo subtitling is important for the success of a video in any online porta to reach ESL readers. For perfect videos, you are going to need perfect subtitles. To obtain the perfect subtitles, you must get an authentic subtitling service. You can rely on ITU video subtitling because the company gives the best service at a low price. ITU provides voiceover services for videos in multiple languages.Legal translationLegal translations can only be done by a legal consultant or a company that is authorized to do the legal translations or certified translator. You can contact ITU for any type of legal translation, our certified team of trained translators can handle these projects with absolute perfection. The legal translations or certified translations require a stamp and certificate. ITU is a corporate member of the ATA (American Translators Association).Website Translation Services and LocalizationWebsites need translation into multiple languages to reach more target customers. To translate a website, you must also do localization process, the act of translating text to fit the culture or message for that region. These kinds of websites will need perfect translation to capture the attention of the local users. ITU provides localization services for our translation projects.Transcription servicesTranscription and translation services move together because when the translation is needed, it is either done in audio form or written form. When a company receive audio and convert it into the written form, it is called transcription. ITU specialize in translation services and transcribing the translation. If you need individual transcription service, ITU can help you.

