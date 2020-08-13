INV Metals Reports Q2 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) reports its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. The Company recorded a total loss of $782,635 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to $690,533 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period in 2019, an increase of $92,102 or 13% from the prior year. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a total loss of $4,122,387 or $0.03 per share, compared to $1,341,124 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period in 2019, an increase of $2,781,263 or 207% from the prior year. The Company’s unaudited cash balance as at August 13, 2020 was approximately $6.3 million.



For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.invmetals.com .

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

