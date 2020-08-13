The All-New 2021 Malibu 24 MXZ

/EIN News/ -- LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats™, the global leader in towboat sales, announces the release of its all-new Wakesetter 24 MXZ. Famous for its perfect wakes and waves, sharp styling mixed with cutting-edge technology, and the most spacious bow in the Malibu line, the 24 MXZ is bold and maximized. Many of the features and improvements introduced in the industry-changing 23 MXZ have made their way to the new 24 MXZ.



“The 24MXZ has been a fan-favorite for years so we are ecstatic to release a completely new and more luxurious version for 2021,” said CEO Jack Springer. “It’s one of the most popular towboats in our industry because it has room for everyone to spread out, all of the industry-leading Malibu tech, a huge bow, and the incredible wave and wake performance Malibu customers expect. The 24 MXZ has it all, and for 2021, it’s better than ever.”

At over 24 feet long with seating and storage for 17, the 24 MXZ is large and in charge, but it still maneuvers and drives like a small boat thanks to Malibu’s renowned design. The MXZ line was designed to work perfectly with the Wake Plus™ to not only create ideal wakes and waves, but also to take picklefork maneuverability to a whole new level, and the 24 MXZ is no exception. Add in innovations like Stern Turn—a powerful rear thruster that can move the back of the boat from side to side with a simple button at the throttle—and complex docking situations instantly become simple. As impressive, we know that people’s time on the water is most important and Stern Turn enables tighter turning for up to 30% less time circling to pick up fallen riders. The captain’s life is even easier in the 24 MXZ thanks to award-winning bow and stern cameras for docking and loading confidence—and more importantly a safer boating experience. The best thing is, all these features are controlled from the award-winning Malibu Command Center, a dual-touch-screen work of art that lets the captain take charge of the entire boat. Dial in the mood lighting, play your soundtrack on the digitally tuned Wet Sounds stereo system, set the boat up for watersports and so much more—all without moving from the available powered helm seat.

When it’s time to ride, you can set up Malibu’s perfect wakes and waves with one button, then tweak the shape and size to your heart’s content. The 24 MXZ’s customizable wakes and waves are created by Malibu’s patented innovations like Surf Gate™, eMLS electric fast-fill ballast system, Quad Hard Tank™ Ballast and Power Wedge™ III. Surf Gate lets you make a perfect wave at the touch of a button on either side of the boat without moving any weight, Quad Hard Tank Ballast adds size and push, while the Power Wedge III lets you dial in the wave face from steep to mellow and anywhere in between, or create perfectly shaped, clean wakes for wakeboarding with up to 1,500 lbs of simulated ballast. The best part is all this can be adjusted while you’re surfing with Malibu’s exclusive Surf Band™.

Being new for 2021, the 24 MXZ has a fresh interior layout featuring a starboard cooler locker for easy access to your favorite beverage as well as improved general storage with plenty of room for gear. After you stow your gear from your wakesurf or wakeboard session, kick back in the wraparound lounge or spacious bow, each complete with contoured seating, cup holders, rear-facing options and wireless charging. Or cheer on your friends with the available Malibu Multi-View Wake Bench™, which goes from normal bench seating to a dining table to the perfect wake- and surf-spectating spot in seconds. A new optional Engel® soft cooler and rear walk through make cooling off easier than ever, and the available Flip-Down Swim Step takes all the strain out of reboarding for everyone, including kids and dogs. Speaking of our four-legged friends, the 24 MXZ introduces the all-new Pet Dish, an integrated pet food and water bowl to keep our furry friends happy while on the water because, after all, they are part of the family. In warmer climates, Cool Touch Vinyl keeps the interior from heating up, and there’s even a mister option on the 2021 Gx power tower for those really hot days. The newest standard for Malibu is the all-new G5 tower that completes the look of your 24 MXZ and folds lower than ever—but it does so much more. Add clamping swivel board racks to free up storage space, add speakers to take your sound package to the next level and opt for the massive Extended Awning to protect your entire crew from the afternoon sun.

Malibu’s Monsoon M6Di™ powers this wake machine with cutting-edge direct injection technology that’s quieter, more powerful, more fuel efficient and more eco-friendly than anything else in the towboat industry. Upgrade to the top-of-the-line, 6.2-liter Malibu Monsoon LT4 powered by GM Marine® for the next level of power—606 ft-lbs of torque at 3,800 RPMs to be exact.

Malibu Boats, Inc. sells more boats than anyone in the towboat industry, and it’s all due to the company’s four key foundations: innovation, performance, versatility and quality. Malibu’s patented Surf Gate, Surf Band, Power Wedge III and Stern Turn are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to industry-leading technology that the competition continues to chase. These innovations and over 39 years of design and craftsmanship experience all lead up to unmatched performance. Malibu is the clear performance leader of the inboard wake boat market, and the proof is in the company’s renowned perfect wakeboard wakes and glassy surf waves. Most importantly, quality has been Malibu’s north star since the beginning. The craftsmen and women bringing Malibu Boats from concept to completion are the best in the business, and they are supported by the latest technology and a cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure that gives them the tools to make the best inboard boats in the world.

Experience the all-new 2021 Malibu Wakesetter 24 MXZ by visiting your local dealer to get out on the water, or build your custom 2021 24 MXZ at malibuboats.com. You will find that The Truth Is On The Water®. #thetruthisonthewater

2021 Malibu Wakesetter 24 MXZ Specifications

Length: 24 Feet 5 inches / 7.45 M





Beam: 102 Inches / 2.6 M





Seating Capacity: 17 Friends and Family





Weight: 6,000 lbs / 2,722 kg





Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M6Di or LT4 Powered by GM Marine





Fuel Capacity: 82 G / 288 L





Ballast Capacity: 3,385 LBS / 1,535 KG





Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 4,885 LBS / 2,216 KG





Wake and Wave Creation: Simply Amazing

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

Jane Schlegel

janes@malibuboats.com

