Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,945 in the last 365 days.

Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 4 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.55 per share to $0.57 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.28 per share on an annualized basis, is payable on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Ward Nye, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Martin Marietta is proud to extend our track record of delivering meaningful and sustainable dividends as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy. Supported by our strong financial position and durable business model, today’s announced dividend increase underscores our continued confidence in our Company’s future performance and cash generation as we responsibly navigate the current uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value.”

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and the Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:  
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-D

Primary Logo

You just read:

Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.