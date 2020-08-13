Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Genesis Financial Inc. Appoints VStock Transfer as Transfer Agent

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Financial Inc. (OTC: GFNL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has engaged Vstock Transfer as the Company’s new transfer agent and registrar of its common stock to, effective immediately. Company shareholders may contact VStock Transfer by phone at (855) 987-8625, via the Internet at www.vstocktransfer.com, or by mail at V Stock Transfer, LLC, 18 Lafayette Place, Woodmere, NY 11598.

Managing Director of VStock Transfer, Lisa Loew, commented, “We welcome Genesis Financial, its management team and all the Company’s shareholders. We look forward to exceeding their expectations and the Company’s continued growth.”

About Genesis Financial , Inc. (OTC : GFNL): A publicly-listed diversified global financial services company focused on Fintech investment: Wealth Management and Lending Platforms.

About VStock Transfer: VStock Transfer is a stock transfer agent providing best-in-class service combined with a cost savings structure. Offering a unique combination of technology and proactive, energetic, personalized and experienced customer service. VStock provides online access to shareholder data and reports and can assist in online proxy services, voting and tabulation. VStock Transfer works with private companies, IPOs (OTCBB and NASDAQ) and public companies of all sizes. We are also able to assist companies with DTC eligibility (www.dtceligibility.com). 

http://www.vstocktransfer.com

Genesis Financial, Inc.
Phone: Toll-free 1-800-485-8085
Website: http://www.gfnlinc.com
Email: info@gfnlinc.com

Investor Relations:
Jessica Starman
Elev8 New Media, LLC.
jessica@elev8newmedia.com
(818) 621 - 7216

