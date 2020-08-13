JD to Acquire Controlling Interest in Kuayue Express

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JD; HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Jingdong Express Group Corporation (“JD Logistics”), a subsidiary of the Company, will acquire a controlling interest in Kuayue-Express Group Co., LTD. (“Kuayue Express”), a renowned modern integrated express transportation enterprise specializing in “limited-time express service” in China, for a total consideration of RMB3 billion through a combination of acquiring existing shares and subscribing for newly issued shares of Kuayue Express, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to close this transaction in the third quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Kuayue Express to provide customers with the best services available,” said Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics. “Kuayue Express is a reliable delivery services provider and industry leader in express courier services with innovative technology and advanced operations. Collaborating with Kuayue Express advances our integrated supply chain management, technology initiatives and service expansion to third party merchants. We will leverage our respective advantages and the synergy the collaboration creates to enhance the client experience and increase overall supply chain efficiency for JD and society at large.”

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

