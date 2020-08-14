HIP Video Promo presents: Shaheed & DJ Supreme condemn police brutality in new music clip "1 Time 2 Many" on Hype Mag

Shaheed & DJ Supreme Shaheed & DJ Supreme - 1 Time 2 Many

In tight, succinct, emotional rhymes, Shaheed lays out a powerful case – and demands respect and fair treatment from the authorities

Hard rhyme: there's no substitute for it. Hard rhyme is the backbone of all the hip-hop classics, and it's the one element of the genre that can never be faked or obscured. Either you've got what it takes to ride the beat and deliver lyrics with skill and conviction, or you don't – and a real rap fan can tell the difference between a master and a pretender in a few bars. Shaheed and DJ Supreme make music that's as kinetic and intoxicating as anybody's, but they'll never try to get over on sound alone. They know that to take their place among the legends, they've got to bring the verses. And they always do.

They call it The Art Of Throwing Darts, and that's an apt metaphor for their talents, and maybe their identities, too. They're sharp, pointed, incisive, and maybe a little dangerous, and they travel toward their targets with unswerving velocity. Shaheed pens the words and crafts the hooks, and Supreme supplies the beats, and together, they've made themselves cornerstones of Birmingham, Alabama's underrated and multifaceted hip-hop scene. Multiple tours supporting the like-minded Jurassic 5 have introduced the duo's music to thousands; irresistible songs like "1 Time 2 Many" are bound to impress thousands more.

Shaheed & DJ Supreme's pained and sadly timely clip for "1 Time 2 Many" is a broadside against police brutality. In tight, succinct, emotional rhymes, Shaheed lays out a powerful case – and demands respect and fair treatment from the authorities. Director Daniel Roth matches the verses to footage of cops using excessive force with impunity, and without apology; it's tough to see at times, but it's a window on to the current reality that can't be easily closed. All credit due to a tireless hip-hop duo who are always unflinching in their portrayal of the world around them, and sharp and penetrating as darts.

