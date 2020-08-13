IZEA Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Q2 2020 Financial Summary Compared to Q2 2019

Total revenue down 20% to $3.1 million, compared to $3.9 million.

Managed Services unit revenue decreased 17% to $2.5 million, compared to $3.0 million.

SaaS Services unit revenue decreased 31% to $645,000, compared to $932,000.

Total costs and expenses were $4.9 million, compared to $5.9 million.

Net loss was $1.8 million, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $(1.3) million in both periods.

1H 2020 Financial Summary Compared to 1H 2019

Total revenue down 9% to $7.9 million, compared to $8.7 million.

Managed Services unit revenue decreased 4% to $6.6 million, compared to $6.9 million.

SaaS Services unit revenue decreased 31% to $1.3 million, compared to $1.9 million.

Total Gross Billings* decreased 26% to $10.6 million, compared to $14.5 million.

Total costs and expenses were $15.8 million, compared to $12.4 million.

Net loss was $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million driven by a $4.3 million impairment of goodwill in Q1 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $(2.5) million, compared to $(2.1) million.

Q2 2020 Operational Highlights

Raised gross proceeds of $15.4 million from sale of securities through an at-the-market offering

Achieved 50% increase in bookings for Managed Services in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019

Secured multiple new and existing contracts with Fortune 500 customers

Executed a TikTok influencer marketing campaign that generated over 7 billion views

Launched BrandGraph®, a social media competitive intelligence platform

Launched IZEA Shake™, a new platform for marketers to purchase digital creative services

Released Twitch workflow support inside of IZEAx

Regained compliance with NASDAQ Capital Markets minimum bid price listing requirement

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Use of Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Subsequent Events

After June 30th, IZEA raised an additional $10.3 million in Q3 2020 under the at-the-market offering under which National Securities Corporation serves as a sales agent. In total, we have raised $25.7 million at an average price of $1.94 per share.

Management Commentary

“Shortly after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, we saw material declines in new business sales, with our 14-day average run rate trendline for Managed Services bookings quickly impacted as marketers braced for the worst possible scenario,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Our sales run rate started to see some minor recovery in April, but we were still far below our pre-COVID-19 averages. This large gap in new business sales in March and April, combined with customers pausing or cancelling campaigns booked in prior quarters had an unavoidable impact on revenues in Q2 despite the meaningful growth in Managed Services bookings by the end of the quarter.”

“As we entered the midpoint of Q2, our 14-day average bookings trendline for Managed Services began to trend above our 14-day pre-COVID-19 average run-rate measured from Jan 1st to March 15th,” continued Murphy. “Our momentum in managed services did not stop through the end of the second quarter, and led us to 50% growth over the prior-year quarter. We continued the positive Managed Services sales momentum after quarter end, with July bookings exceeding that of June. Revenue from these bookings should be recognized over the coming two quarters as the campaigns run, and many are already in flight.”

“Our strong balance sheet now gives us the ability to expand investment in the things that will further set us apart from the competition. While many are pulling back or even closing shop, we will be strategically pushing forward and intend to capture more share of the market through incredible new technology, aggressive marketing, and providing our clients with the highest quality levels of service. Our team is excited by the growth we saw in Managed Services bookings in Q2, and believe that our self-service platforms such as IZEAx Discovery and Shake are particularly well positioned to take advantage of the changing marketing landscape. We will also be introducing new enterprise software licensing tiers and bundling options for IZEAx Unity Suite and BrandGraph customers in Q3 to offer more flexibility at a time when marketing organizations are changing rapidly. We intend to provide our software customers with a solution that meets their needs now, in order to partner with them well into the future.”

Q2 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was down 20% to $3.1 million, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, with revenue from Managed Services decreasing 17% to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and revenue from SaaS Services decreasing to $645,000 in the second quarter of 2020 from $932,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue from Managed Services decreased due to marketers canceling or pausing planned advertising campaigns or events in March and throughout the second quarter of 2020 as a result of uncertainty or inability to offer their products for sale as a result of business shutdowns due to COVID-19 or in light of civil unrest. Despite the delay in the execution of existing orders from our customers, we experienced a 50% increase in net sales orders or “bookings” from $2.64 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.96 million in the second quarter of 2020, as marketers who are still advertising shifted more of their spend to influencer marketing campaigns. Revenue from these bookings are expected to be realized in the next three to twelve months. Revenue from SaaS Services decreased primarily as a result of lower spend levels (“gross billings”) from our SaaS marketers and, as a result of competitive pricing efforts, our margins on those spends were reduced. Our gross billings for SaaS Services decreased 44% to $2.0 million in Q2 2020, compared to $3.6 million in Q2 2019. Our SaaS marketers decreased their spend levels as they transitioned from the TapInfluence platform to IZEAx and curtailed spending in March 2020 and throughout Q2 2020.

Total costs and expenses decreased 16% in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.9 million compared to $5.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019. This decrease was due to a $403,000 reduction in cost of revenue as a result of the lower sales, a $71,000 reduction in amortization costs as assets were fully amortized in the quarter, and a $526,000 decrease from cost reduction efforts affecting wages, rent, travel and marketing expenditures to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our revenue.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $(0.05) per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.0 million or $(0.09) per share in the second quarter of 2019, based on 36.1 million and 22.3 million shares outstanding, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure management uses as a proxy for operating cash flow, as defined below) was $(1.3) million in the second quarter of both 2020 and 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was negative forty percent (40)% compared to negative thirty-two percent (32)% in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to the decline in revenue discussed above.

Given our low stock price, small market cap, and uncertainty in the financial markets, coupled with expected reductions in future receivables upon which funding from our line of credit is dependent, we applied for and on April 23, 2020 received a loan from Western Alliance Bank in the principal amount of $1.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program, in order to retain our employees during this time of uncertainty.

We subsequently filed a shelf registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and raised gross proceeds of $15.4 million in June 2020 through an at-the-market equity offering program and continue to opportunistically raise capital in this manner. Our cash balance as of June 30, 2020 was $20.8 million.

Use of Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define gross billings, a key metric, as the total dollar value of the amounts earned from our customers for the services we performed, or the amounts billed to our customers for their self-service purchase of goods and services on our platforms. Gross billings for Legacy Workflow and Marketplace Spend (which are included in SaaS Services) differs from revenue for these services reported in our consolidated statements of operations. These services are presented net of the amounts we pay to the third-party creators providing the content or sponsorship services. Gross billings for all other revenue types equal the revenue reported in our consolidated statements of operations.

We consider this metric to be an important indicator of our performance as it measures the total dollar volume of transactions generated through our marketplaces. Tracking gross billings allows us to evaluate our transaction totals on an equal basis in order for us to see our contribution margins by revenue stream so that we can better understand where we should be allocating our resources. Additionally, because we invoice our customers on a gross basis based on our services or their transactions plus a fee, tracking gross billings is critical as it pertains to our credit risk and cash flow.

"EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA is commonly defined as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization." IZEA defines “Adjusted EBITDA,” also a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock related compensation, gain or loss on asset disposals or impairment, changes in acquisition cost estimates, and certain other unusual or non-cash income and expense items such as gains or losses on settlement of liabilities and exchanges, and changes in the fair value of derivatives, if applicable.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it excludes transactions not related to our core cash-generating operating business activities, and it provides consistency to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash-generating operations.

All companies do not calculate gross billings and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. These metrics as presented by IZEA may not be comparable to those presented by other companies. Moreover, these metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,820,273 $ 5,884,629 Accounts receivable, net 3,053,135 5,596,719 Prepaid expenses 368,697 400,181 Other current assets 130,656 153,031 Total current assets 24,372,761 12,034,560 Property and equipment, net 282,082 309,780 Goodwill 4,016,722 8,316,722 Intangible assets, net 1,006,536 1,611,516 Software development costs, net 1,413,920 1,519,980 Security deposits 40,382 151,803 Total assets $ 31,132,403 $ 23,944,361 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,022,960 $ 2,252,536 Accrued expenses 1,287,652 1,377,556 Contract liabilities 5,841,264 6,466,766 Current portion of notes payable 837,865 — Right-of-use liability — 83,807 Total current liabilities 8,989,741 10,180,665 Finance obligation, less current portion 65,609 45,673 Notes payable, less current portion 1,096,722 — Total liabilities 10,152,072 10,226,338 Commitments and Contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock; $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 41,784,601 and 34,634,172, respectively, issued and outstanding 4,178 3,464 Additional paid-in capital 89,315,525 74,099,328 Accumulated deficit (68,339,372 ) (60,384,769 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,980,331 13,718,023 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,132,403 $ 23,944,361







IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 3,135,039 $ 3,923,864 $ 7,898,707 $ 8,717,620 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) 1,414,249 1,817,659 3,554,766 3,916,950 Sales and marketing 1,228,691 1,362,242 2,751,834 2,719,909 General and administrative 1,920,492 2,232,305 4,338,330 4,844,359 Impairment of goodwill — — 4,300,000 — Depreciation and amortization 377,107 448,105 878,376 884,329 Total costs and expenses 4,940,539 5,860,311 15,823,306 12,365,547 Loss from operations (1,805,500 ) (1,936,447 ) (7,924,599 ) (3,647,927 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (19,476 ) (86,737 ) (26,094 ) (215,201 ) Other income (expense), net 33,834 30,798 (3,910 ) 40,162 Total other income (expense), net 14,358 (55,939 ) (30,004 ) (175,039 ) Net loss $ (1,791,142 ) $ (1,992,386 ) $ (7,954,603 ) $ (3,822,966 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 36,108,073 22,277,677 35,394,639 17,466,784 Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.22 )

Revenue Details:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Managed Services Revenue $ 2,490,343 $ 2,991,571 $ 6,615,404 $ 6,858,803 Legacy Workflow Fees — 44,291 — 91,621 Marketplace Spend Fees 195,894 314,638 362,187 689,291 License Fees 408,728 548,494 825,544 1,039,588 Other Fees 40,074 24,870 95,572 38,317 SaaS Services Revenue 644,696 932,293 1,283,303 1,858,817 Total Revenue $ 3,135,039 $ 3,923,864 $ 7,898,707 $ 8,717,620







IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (1,791,142 ) $ (1,992,386 ) $ (7,954,603 ) $ (3,822,966 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 118,707 157,328 248,278 318,205 Non-cash stock issued for payment of services 31,249 37,497 62,499 74,995 Loss on settlement of acquisition costs payable — — — 191,439 Increase in value of acquisition costs payable — 2,669 — 5,333 Interest expense 19,476 86,737 26,094 215,201 Depreciation and amortization 377,107 448,105 878,376 884,329 Impairment on intangible assets — — 4,300,000 — Other non-cash items (23,706 ) (7,580 ) (23,706 ) (8,095 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,268,309 ) $ (1,267,630 ) $ (2,463,062 ) $ (2,141,559 ) Revenue $ 3,135,039 $ 3,923,864 $ 7,898,707 $ 8,717,620 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue (40)% (32)% (31)% (25)%







IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Gross Billings

(Unaudited)

Gross billings by revenue type: