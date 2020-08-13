Imara Announces First Patient Dosed in Ardent Phase 2b Clinical Trial of IMR-687 in Sickle Cell Disease

Highly selective, potent, small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced dosing of the first patient in the company’s Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial of IMR-687 for adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).



“There remains an unmet need for differentiated oral treatment options for patients with sickle cell disease,” said Jo Howard, M.D., Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Professor in Haemoglobinopathies at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom, and the national coordinating principal investigator for the Ardent trial. “IMR-687 has demonstrated the potential to directly and selectively inhibit PDE9 and may offer distinct advantages over other therapies, including fetal hemoglobin induction, a multimodal mechanism and a once daily oral dosing regimen. I look forward to leading Guy’s and St Thomas’ participation in this important clinical trial.”

“Dosing of the first patient in the Ardent clinical trial represents a critical step forward as we advance IMR-687 into Phase 2b testing, a clinical trial that will test higher doses and longer durations of IMR-687,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Specifically, the 300 mg and potentially 400 mg dose levels to be administered in the Ardent trial are designed to provide meaningful exposure to IMR-687 that could be up to two-fold higher than administered in our ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. We believe that this increased exposure could have a meaningful impact on the therapeutic effect of IMR-687 on patients enrolled in this trial.”

Dr. Ballal continued, “I’d like to thank the sickle cell disease community, our clinical trial partners and investigators and the Imara team for their important efforts to support the initiation of this trial amidst the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting pressures on healthcare systems and access to care.”

Imara previously announced data from the second planned interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of IMR-687 in adult patients with SCD. Data from this interim analysis demonstrated that IMR-687 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea (HU). In the higher dose 100/200 mg cohort, IMR-687 monotherapy showed a statistically significant (p = 0.022) increase in the number of F-cells, which are red blood cells containing fetal hemoglobin (HbF), as well as a dose-dependent increase in HbF levels in adult patients with SCD.

Imara expects to report top-line data from this Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the company has an ongoing open label extension (OLE) clinical trial, which allows patients from the Phase 2a clinical trial to continue into a long-term, four-year trial to evaluate safety and tolerability of IMR-687.

Ardent IMR-687 Phase 2b Clinical Trial Design

The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial will enroll approximately 99 adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Patient randomization will be stratified by use of hydroxyurea (HU) as well as by region, and weight-based dosing will be employed to optimize drug exposure and tolerability. The planned primary efficacy objective is to evaluate the proportion of all patients with fetal hemoglobin (HbF) response, defined as an increase of 3% in HbF from baseline to week 24, compared to placebo, and the trial is powered for statistical significance with respect to this endpoint. Patients will continue on treatment through 52 weeks to provide data for planned secondary and additional exploratory endpoints including the evaluation of the effect of IMR-687 versus placebo on HbF-associated biomarkers, indices of red cell hemolysis, white blood cell adhesion, quality of life measures and to measure the incidence of VOCs over the course of a one-year period. In addition, Imara plans to conduct a prespecified interim analysis when 33 patients have reached 24 weeks of treatment. Following the completion of 52 weeks of treatment in the trial, patients will be eligible to enroll in an open-label extension study. For more information about the Ardent trial visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04474314?cond=Imr-687&draw=2&rank=3.

About IMR-687

IMR-687 is a highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9. PDE9 selectively degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), an active signaling molecule that plays a role in vascular biology. Lower levels of cGMP are found in people with SCD and beta-thalassemia and are associated with reduced blood flow, increased inflammation, greater cell adhesion and reduced nitric oxide mediated vasodilation.

Blocking PDE9 acts to increase cGMP levels, which is associated with reactivation of fetal hemoglobin (HbF), a natural hemoglobin produced during fetal development. Increased levels of HbF in RBCs have been demonstrated to improve symptomology and substantially lower disease burden in both patients with SCD and patients with beta-thalassemia.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

