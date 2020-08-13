Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,933 in the last 365 days.

National Holdings Corporation Reports Financial Results, Including Record Revenue, for the Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) (“National” or the “Company”), a leading full service independent brokerage, investment banking, trading and asset management firm providing diverse services including tax preparation, today announced its financial results for the 2020 fiscal third quarter.

Financial Highlights:

  • Record revenue of $61.7 million versus $50.8 million for the fiscal 2019 third quarter.

  • Loss before other income and income taxes was $0.6 million versus a profit of $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Net loss of $0.4 million compared to net income of $1.1 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The current quarter was negatively impacted by several expense items.  The net loss narrowed substantially from the $2.5 million recorded in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

  • Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, up from the $2.0 million recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

  • Cash of $30.6 million and no term debt as of June 30, 2020, versus cash of $30.4 million and no term debt as of September 30, 2019.

  • Total stockholders’ equity of $47.8 million as of June 30, 2020, versus $51.6 million as of September 30, 2019.

Management Commentary

Michael Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of National stated, “Despite the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we finished the quarter with a record $61.7 million in revenue. Commissions and related revenue was particularly strong at $34 million, as the market volatility increased trading volume. Banking and private shares revenue began the quarter non-existent, as the market volatility caused by the pandemic forced issuers to the sidelines and delayed other opportunities. However, both of these important business lines rebounded in the last five weeks of the quarter to finish at $14.7 million. Investment advisory revenue continues to grow due to our successful recruiting and onboarding of high caliber advisors with large books of advisory business. We finished the quarter with $8.7 million in investment advisory revenue, which is up 43% over the prior year’s quarter, not including the carried interest from the successful liquidation of one of our private shares special purpose vehicles. In addition, the Winslow Evans & Crocker business is now recognized in our financial statements, which contributed as well to our advisory growth. Tax revenue continues to grow, and due to the tax filing deadline having been extended to July 15, we expect the contribution of tax services to our fiscal fourth quarter will exceed normal revenue levels.”

He continued, “We finished the quarter with a loss of $0.4 million and an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $2.2 million. Our profitability was impacted by the pandemic causing lower revenue contribution of our banking and private shares businesses, which contribute our highest margins, and certain expense items not related to our core operating performance.

Lastly, I am pleased to announce that FINRA has approved the Continuing Membership Application (CMA or 1017) for our United Advisors acquisition. We expect that deal to close in our fiscal fourth quarter and to be accretive to our business in Fiscal 2021.”

Revenue

Market volatility drove another strong brokerage commission revenue quarter.  This combined with a positive recovery in investment banking and private shares, and continuing growth in our investment management business, all helped to produce a record revenue quarter totaling $61.7 million.

  • Commissions and related revenue increased by $9.6 million, or 40%, from the third quarter of fiscal 2019, to $34 million on market volatility induced increases in trading volume, and the consolidation of Winslow, Evans & Crocker (“Winslow”) in fiscal 2020. The prior-year period was weaker than normal due to lingering negative economic pressures from early in the year including trade negotiations and the U.S. Government shutdown. For the nine-month period, revenue of $94.7 million increased $19.9 million, or 27%, from $74.9 million in the prior-year period. The Winslow consolidation, pandemic induced market volatility over the last two quarters, and positive registered representative recruiting all contributed to the increase versus the weaker prior year period.

  • Investment banking revenue decreased by $1.1 million to $14.7 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, down 7%. This business recovered nicely however from the very weak fiscal second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million). The emergence of the Coronavirus during this period has had a significant impact on the number of deals and therefore revenue generating capability of this business. For the nine-month period, investment banking revenue decreased $15.2 million to $37.5 million, down 29%. We anticipate a recovery occurring in this business as our pipeline continues to strengthen, however the declines in year-to-date revenue have had a negative impact on our gross margins as this is our most profitable revenue category.

  • Revenue from investment advisory increased by $1.1 million to $8.7 million, a 15% increase from the prior quarter. Excluding carried interest recognition in the prior-year quarter, revenue growth on operating revenue in this category increased 43% during the quarter. Our strategy of encouraging more balanced portfolios and continuing to recruit high quality registered representatives is working, as assets under management and therefore recurring revenue continued to grow in the quarter. The addition of Winslow in fiscal 2020 has also contributed to AUM and revenue growth. For the nine-month period, revenue increased to $25.4 million from $18.9 million, up $6.4 million, or 34% from the prior-year period. Excluding carried interest in the year-to-date period, revenue increased 45% over the nine months.

  • Tax preparation and accounting revenue increased by $0.1 million in the quarter, up 5% from the same quarter of fiscal 2019. We continue to acquire small firms and expect continued growth on this new client acquisition. We also expect our fiscal fourth quarter tax preparation revenue to exceed normal revenue generation as the extended IRS deadline to July 15 will push revenue in to our fiscal fourth quarter. For the nine-month period, revenue increased to $8.0 million from $7.6 million a year ago, up 6% from the prior-year period.

  • Net dealer inventory gains of $1.4 million in the current quarter were the result of approximately $0.5 million of unrealized gains recorded on the value of the company’s investment holdings, and the impact of Winslow’s trading and overall client trading flow. For the nine-month period, revenue increased $0.5 million to $1.4 million.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $62.4 million in the current fiscal year quarter, up $12.8 million or 26% over the comparative-year quarter. In addition to the inclusion of Winslow in the current year, sales costs were responsible for the remaining increase as the company’s revenue has increased in the lower margin commission and advisory businesses. Professional fees for services to the company primarily associated with the recent B. Riley proposal were offset by lower other administrative expenses, primarily arbitration fees, when compared to the prior-year quarter. 

For the nine-month period, total expenses increased $16.7 million to $173.6 million, from $157.0 million a year ago. Consistent with the current quarter, sales costs accounted for the majority of the increase over the period. Combined with sales costs, the inclusion of Winslow’s operating costs this year accounted for the overall increase. Professional fees increased on costs associated with the B. Riley proposal and business acquisition and other matters, however these increases were offset by lower arbitration and litigation expenses recognized versus the prior-year period.

Earnings

The loss before other income and income taxes totaled $0.6 million, versus income of $1.2 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter. For the nine months, the loss before other income and income taxes was $6.2 million versus a loss of $1.4 million in the prior-year nine-month period.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $0.7 million in the fiscal third quarter, compared to income of $0.2 million in the prior-year quarter, and a loss of $4.1 million for the nine-month period in the current year, versus a loss of $1.6 million for the prior-year nine-month period. 

These results produced a net loss per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.05 in the current quarter versus income of $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter, both basic and fully diluted. For the nine-month period, a net loss per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.31 per share, both basic and fully diluted, versus a loss of $0.13 per share in the prior year-to-date period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.2 million from the $2.0 million recorded in the prior-year quarter, but declined $2.4 million to $1.8 million from the $4.2 million reported in the year-to-date period in fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet 

As of June 30, 2020 National had $30.6 million of cash, versus $30.4 million as of September 30, 2019. The Company's balance sheet remains free of any term debt.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company considers earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, as adjusted, an important indicator in evaluating our business on a consistent basis across various periods. EBITDA, as adjusted, enables our Board and management to monitor and evaluate our core operating performance on a consistent basis. The Company uses EBITDA, as adjusted, as a primary measure, among others, to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and potential acquisitions. We believe that EBITDA, as adjusted, eliminates items that are not part of our core operations. EBITDA, as adjusted should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for pre-tax income, net income (loss) and cash flows from operating activities.

The Non-GAAP measures shown in this release exclude various items detailed further below.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgivable loan amortization, unrealized gain/loss on the firm’s warrant portfolio, real estate restructuring costs, professional costs associated with the B. Riley proposal, legal and arbitration costs associated with pre-fiscal 2017 lawsuits not covered by insurance, New York City occupancy tax - fiscal 2007 through fiscal 2012, and a gain on disposal of a National Tax branch.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with the financial information included in this press release. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP results, when shown in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends related to the company's core operating results.

About National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that, through its affiliates, provides a range of services, including independent retail brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, equity research, financial planning, market making, tax preparation, insurance, to corporations, institutions, high net-worth and retail investors. With approximately 1,000 advisors, registered reps, traders, sales associates and corporate staff, National Holdings operates through various subsidiaries including National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, National Tax and Financial Services Inc. (formerly Gilman Ciocia, Inc.), GC Capital Corporation and the Winslow, Evans & Crocker entities. Formed as a holding company in 1996, National Holdings’ largest subsidiary National Securities Corporation has been in business since 1947. National Holdings is headquartered in New York and Florida. For more information, visit www.yournational.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Actual developments and results are likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections as a result of a number of factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, investor confidence may further weaken, negatively affecting brokerage services revenue, investment banking revenue may continue to be negatively affected if market conditions worsen, the value of our carried interest may decline prior to being recognized and other risks described from time to time in National’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and National undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@yournational.com

Telephone: +1 212 417 3638


NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

  June 30,
2020
(Unaudited)		   September 30,
2019
ASSETS      
Cash $ 30,594,000     $ 30,443,000  
Restricted cash 961,000     960,000  
Cash deposits with clearing organizations 653,000     436,000  
Securities owned, at fair value 7,891,000     12,481,000  
Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 3,645,000     3,490,000  
Forgivable loans receivable 4,244,000     1,834,000  
Other receivables, net 11,056,000     5,672,000  
Prepaid expenses 3,396,000     3,639,000  
Fixed assets, net 4,523,000     5,067,000  
Intangible assets, net 10,420,000     5,441,000  
Goodwill 7,903,000     5,153,000  
Deferred tax asset, net 4,776,000     4,560,000  
Operating lease assets 14,637,000      
Other assets 1,475,000     2,031,000  
Total Assets $ 106,174,000     $ 81,207,000  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
       
Liabilities      
Accrued commissions and payroll payable $ 17,746,000     $ 18,590,000  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,381,000     8,643,000  
Deferred clearing and marketing credits 210,000     367,000  
Contingent consideration 6,850,000     1,620,000  
Operating lease liabilities 16,858,000      
PPP loans 6,509,000      
Other 1,870,000     388,000  
Total Liabilities 58,424,000     29,608,000  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding      
Common stock $0.02 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019; 13,584,593 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 13,158,441 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 271,000     263,000  
Additional paid-in-capital 92,336,000     90,354,000  
Accumulated deficit (44,857,000 )   (40,779,000 )
Total National Holdings Corporation Stockholders’ Equity 47,750,000     49,838,000  
Non-controlling interest     1,761,000  
Total Stockholders’ Equity 47,750,000     51,599,000  
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 106,174,000     $ 81,207,000  



NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Month Period Ended
June 30,		   Nine Month Period Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues              
Commissions $ 30,821,000     $ 21,434,000     $ 85,141,000     $ 65,246,000  
Net dealer inventory gains 1,421,000     167,000     1,393,000     933,000  
Investment banking 14,730,000     15,824,000     37,515,000     52,692,000  
Investment advisory 8,709,000     7,577,000     25,371,000     18,949,000  
Interest and dividends 870,000     1,434,000     3,389,000     4,430,000  
Transaction fees and clearing services 2,262,000     1,465,000     6,216,000     5,202,000  
Tax preparation and accounting 2,807,000     2,675,000     8,046,000     7,572,000  
Other 96,000     199,000     370,000     559,000  
Total Revenues 61,716,000     50,775,000     167,441,000     155,583,000  
               
Operating Expenses              
Commissions, compensation and fees 53,183,000     42,077,000     147,825,000     132,120,000  
Clearing fees 611,000     492,000     1,689,000     1,781,000  
Communications 814,000     720,000     2,587,000     2,239,000  
Occupancy 1,349,000     966,000     3,742,000     2,872,000  
License and registration 1,084,000     934,000     3,067,000     2,260,000  
Professional fees 2,360,000     1,130,000     6,431,000     4,848,000  
Interest 26,000     8,000     63,000     26,000  
Depreciation and amortization 755,000     461,000     2,098,000     1,320,000  
Other administrative expenses 2,174,000     2,773,000     6,133,000     9,484,000  
Total Operating Expenses 62,356,000     49,561,000     173,635,000     156,950,000  
Income (Loss) before Other Income (Expense) and Income Taxes (640,000 )   1,214,000     (6,194,000 )   (1,367,000 )
               
Other Income (Expense)              
Gain on disposal of National Tax branch         297,000      
Other income (expense) 10,000     6,000     131,000     18,000  
Total Other Income 10,000     6,000     428,000     18,000  
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (630,000 )   1,220,000     (5,766,000 )   (1,349,000 )
               
Income tax expense (benefit) (235,000 )   88,000     (1,412,000 )   (652,000 )
Net Income (Loss) (395,000 )   1,132,000     (4,354,000 )   (697,000 )
               
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (327,000 )   (899,000 )   276,000     (899,000 )
Net income (loss) attributable to National Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (722,000 )   $ 233,000     $ (4,078,000 )   $ (1,596,000 )
               
Net income (loss) per share attributable to National Holdings Corporation common shareholders - Basic $ (0.05 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.31 )   $ (0.13 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to National Holdings Corporation common shareholders - Diluted $ (0.05 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.31 )   $ (0.13 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 13,516,869     12,931,660     13,349,669     12,751,712  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 13,516,869     13,251,379     13,349,669     12,751,712  



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP* ADJUSTED EBITDA

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Nine Months Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, as reported $ (722,000 )   $ 233,000     $ (4,078,000 )   $ (1,596,000 )
Interest expense 26,000     8,000     63,000     26,000  
Income taxes (235,000 )   88,000     (1,412,000 )   (652,000 )
Depreciation 255,000     168,000     750,000     509,000  
Amortization 500,000     293,000     1,348,000     811,000  
EBITDA (176,000 )   790,000     (3,329,000 )   (902,000 )
Non-cash compensation expense 873,000     720,000     2,318,000     3,522,000  
Forgivable loan amortization 262,000     167,000     649,000     500,000  
Unrealized loss (gain) on the firm's warrant portfolio 18,000     343,000     989,000     1,065,000  
Real estate restructuring costs 91,000         98,000      
Professional fee costs associated with the B. Riley proposal 548,000         548,000      
Legal and arbitration costs associated with pre-fiscal 2017 lawsuits not covered by insurance 113,000         297,000      
New York City occupancy tax - fiscal 2007 through fiscal 2012 490,000         490,000      
Gain on disposal of National Tax branch         (297,000 )    
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 2,219,000     $ 2,020,000     $ 1,763,000     $ 4,185,000  

* National defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgivable loan amortization, unrealized gain/loss on the firm’s warrant portfolio, real estate restructuring costs, professional fee costs associated with the B. Riley proposal, legal and arbitration costs associated with pre-fiscal 2017 lawsuits not covered by insurance, New York City occupancy tax - fiscal 2007 through fiscal 2012 and gain on disposal of a National Tax branch.

You just read:

National Holdings Corporation Reports Financial Results, Including Record Revenue, for the Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.