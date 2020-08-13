Applied Materials Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Quarterly revenue of $4.40 billion, up 23 percent year over year



GAAP EPS of $0.91 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.06, up 49 percent and 43 percent year over year, respectively

Returned $402 million to shareholders

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today reported results for its third quarter ended July 26, 2020.

Third Quarter Results

Applied generated revenue of $4.40 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 44.5 percent, operating income of $1.11 billion or 25.2 percent of net sales, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 45.0 percent, operating income of $1.16 billion or 26.4 percent of net sales, and EPS of $1.06.

The company returned $402 million to shareholders including $200 million in share repurchases and dividends of $202 million.

“Thanks to the hard work and agility of our employees and suppliers, Applied Materials is operating at pre-COVID levels of productivity and delivering outstanding financial results,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “By addressing our customers’ highest value problems, Applied is outperforming today and is positioned to grow faster than our markets over the next several years.”

Quarterly Results Summary

Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 Change (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Net sales $ 4,395 $ 3,562 23 % Gross margin 44.5 % 43.7 % 0.8 points Operating margin 25.2 % 22.5 % 2.7 points Net income $ 841 $ 571 47 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.61 49 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 45.0 % 44.0 % 1.0 points Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 26.4 % 23.0 % 3.4 points Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 976 $ 692 41 % Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.06 $ 0.74 43 %

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.

Business Outlook

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Applied expects net sales to be approximately $4.60 billion, plus or minus $200 million. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.11 to $1.23.

This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to completed acquisitions of $0.01 per share, includes the normalized tax benefit of share-based compensation of $0.02 per share and a net income tax benefit related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers of $0.02 per share, but does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as any additional charges related to acquisitions or other non-operational or unusual items, as well as other tax related items, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Third Quarter Reportable Segment Information

Semiconductor Systems Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 2,916 $ 2,273 Foundry, logic and other 55 % 49 % DRAM 22 % 27 % Flash memory 23 % 24 % Operating income 958 613 Operating margin 32.9 % 27.0 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 982 $ 624 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 33.7 % 27.5 %





Applied Global Services Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 1,034 $ 931 Operating income 273 259 Operating margin 26.4 % 27.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 277 $ 259 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 26.8 % 27.8 %

Display and Adjacent Markets Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 425 $ 339 Operating income 83 41 Operating margin 19.5 % 12.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 87 $ 44 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 20.5 % 13.0 %

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted for the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring charges and any associated adjustments; certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19; impairments of assets, or investments; gain or loss on sale of strategic investments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; certain income tax items and other discrete adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, the tax effect related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year. Additionally, non-GAAP results exclude estimated discrete income tax expense items associated with U.S. tax legislation. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of Applied's ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and beyond, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies, including the impact of the rules published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 28, 2020 and May 15, 2020 relating to certain export license requirements; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; changes in income tax laws; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 Net sales $ 4,395 $ 3,562 $ 12,514 $ 10,854 Cost of products sold 2,440 2,005 6,952 6,102 Gross profit 1,955 1,557 5,562 4,752 Operating expenses: Research, development and engineering 572 515 1,674 1,539 Marketing and selling 130 128 395 392 General and administrative 145 112 411 335 Total operating expenses 847 755 2,480 2,266 Income from operations 1,108 802 3,082 2,486 Interest expense 61 58 181 178 Interest and other income (loss), net (7 ) 38 22 121 Income before income taxes 1,040 782 2,923 2,429 Provision for income taxes 199 211 435 421 Net income $ 841 $ 571 $ 2,488 $ 2,008 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.61 $ 2.71 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.61 $ 2.69 $ 2.11 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 915 929 916 943 Diluted 922 937 924 950







APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) July 26,

2020 October 27,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,350 $ 3,129 Short-term investments 406 489 Accounts receivable, net 2,806 2,533 Inventories 3,952 3,474 Other current assets 734 581 Total current assets 12,248 10,206 Long-term investments 1,538 1,703 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,530 1,529 Goodwill 3,474 3,399 Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net 157 156 Deferred income taxes and other assets 2,224 2,031 Total assets $ 21,171 $ 19,024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 600 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,895 2,511 Contract liabilities 1,390 1,336 Total current liabilities 4,285 4,447 Long-term debt, net of current portion 5,447 4,713 Income taxes payable 1,237 1,275 Other liabilities 633 375 Total liabilities 11,602 10,810 Total stockholders’ equity 9,569 8,214 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,171 $ 19,024









APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 841 $ 571 $ 2,488 $ 2,008 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 94 89 279 271 Share-based compensation 70 67 234 197 Deferred income taxes 79 8 98 57 Other 33 (10 ) 55 (19 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (250 ) 62 (665 ) (93 ) Cash provided by operating activities 867 787 2,489 2,421 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (87 ) (93 ) (260 ) (344 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (80 ) (5 ) (107 ) (28 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 353 479 1,388 1,385 Purchases of investments (178 ) (543 ) (1,010 ) (1,370 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8 (162 ) 11 (357 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt borrowings, net of issuance costs 1,481 — 2,979 — Debt repayments (2,882 ) — (2,882 ) — Proceeds from common stock issuances — — 91 73 Common stock repurchases (200 ) (528 ) (599 ) (1,903 ) Tax withholding payments for vested equity awards (3 ) (3 ) (166 ) (83 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (202 ) (196 ) (587 ) (577 ) Cash used in financing activities (1,806 ) (727 ) (1,164 ) (2,490 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents (931 ) (102 ) 1,336 (426 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents—beginning of period 5,396 3,116 3,129 3,440 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents — end of period $ 4,465 $ 3,014 $ 4,465 $ 3,014 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,350 $ 3,014 $ 4,350 $ 3,014 Restricted cash equivalents included in deferred income taxes and other assets 115 — 115 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents $ 4,465 $ 3,014 $ 4,465 $ 3,014 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash payments for income taxes $ 238 $ 221 $ 519 $ 453 Cash refunds from income taxes $ — $ 2 $ 5 $ 20 Cash payments for interest $ 41 $ 33 $ 151 $ 143









APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Corporate and Other

(In millions) Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 Unallocated net sales $ 20 $ 19 Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses (156 ) (63 ) Share-based compensation (70 ) (67 ) Total $ (206 ) $ (111 )







Additional Information

Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 Net Sales by Geography (In millions) United States 399 552 % of Total 9 % 15 % Europe 196 162 % of Total 5 % 5 % Japan 472 556 % of Total 11 % 16 % Korea 1,051 445 % of Total 24 % 12 % Taiwan 687 596 % of Total 16 % 17 % Southeast Asia 120 134 % of Total 2 % 4 % China 1,470 1,117 % of Total 33 % 31 % Employees (In thousands) Regular Full Time 23.6 21.6







APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit Reported gross profit - GAAP basis $ 1,955 $ 1,557 $ 5,562 $ 4,752 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 8 9 25 28 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195 15 — 23 — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 1,978 $ 1,566 $ 5,610 $ 4,780 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 45.0 % 44.0 % 44.8 % 44.0 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 1,108 $ 802 $ 3,082 $ 2,486 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 12 13 38 41 Acquisition integration and deal costs 20 5 54 12 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195 20 — 30 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,160 $ 820 $ 3,204 $ 2,539 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 26.4 % 23.0 % 25.6 % 23.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Reported net income - GAAP basis $ 841 $ 571 $ 2,488 $ 2,008 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 12 13 38 41 Acquisition integration and deal costs 20 5 54 12 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195 20 — 30 — Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net (8 ) 1 (1 ) (6 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net (5 ) (9 ) (1 ) (25 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 33 — 33 — Income tax effect of share-based compensation2 12 — (13 ) (4 ) Income tax effect of changes in applicable U.S. tax laws3 — — — (24 ) Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers 67 115 104 56 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) 75 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments4 (15 ) (3 ) (30 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 976 $ 692 $ 2,697 $ 2,131





1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 GAAP basis tax benefit related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year on a non-GAAP basis. 3 Charges to income tax provision related to a one-time transition tax as a result of U.S. tax legislation. 4 Adjustment to provision for income taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments reflected in income before income taxes. 5 Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported earnings per diluted share - GAAP basis $ 0.91 $ 0.61 $ 2.69 $ 2.11 Certain items associated with acquisitions 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Acquisition integration and deal costs 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.01 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19 0.02 — 0.03 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.03 — 0.03 — Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net (0.01 ) — — — Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net — (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) Income tax effect of share-based compensation 0.01 — (0.02 ) — Income tax effect of changes in applicable U.S. tax laws — — — (0.03 ) Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers 0.07 0.12 0.11 0.06 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items — — (0.01 ) 0.08 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.06 $ 0.74 $ 2.92 $ 2.24 Weighted average number of diluted shares 922 937 924 950













APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 July 26,

2020 July 28,

2019 Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 958 $ 613 $ 2,655 $ 1,823 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 9 11 29 32 Acquisition integration costs 1 — 1 — Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 14 — 20 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 982 $ 624 $ 2,705 $ 1,855 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 33.7 % 27.5 % 32.6 % 27.6 % AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 273 $ 259 $ 807 $ 827 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 4 — 8 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 277 $ 259 $ 815 $ 827 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 26.8 % 27.8 % 26.7 % 28.7 % Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 83 $ 41 $ 196 $ 198 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 3 2 9 9 Acquisition integration costs — 1 — 1 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 1 — 1 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 87 $ 44 $ 206 $ 208 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 20.5 % 13.0 % 18.4 % 17.4 %





1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE

Three Months

Ended (In millions, except percentages) July 26, 2020 Provision for income taxes - GAAP basis (a) $ 199 Income tax effect of share-based compensation (12 ) Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers (67 ) Resolutions of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items 1 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 15 Non-GAAP adjusted provision for income taxes (b) $ 136 Income before income taxes - GAAP basis (c) $ 1,040 Certain items associated with acquisitions 12 Acquisition integration and deal costs 20 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19 20 Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net (8 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net (5 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 33 Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes (d) $ 1,112 Effective income tax rate - GAAP basis (a/c) 19.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted effective income tax rate (b/d) 12.2 %



