WidePoint Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Secured $42 million in federal contract wins, exercised option periods, and contract extensions during the second quarter of 2020
  • Awarded a new contract from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) for telecom expense management (TEM) services
  • Secured $1.5 million in commercial TM2 contracts during the second quarter of 2020
  • Increased the number of devices managed for the United States Census 2020 by over 50% to approximately 680,000 devices
  • Announced a strategic vendor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), potentially expanding channels for reselling credentials

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

  • Revenues increased 148% to $54.8 million
  • Managed Services revenue increased 22% to $9.8 million
  • Gross profit increased 25% to $5.1 million
  • Net income totaled $489,000
  • EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 230% to $1.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 107% to $1.2 million

Six Month 2020 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

  • Revenues increased 115% to $94.4 million
  • Managed Services revenue increased 37% to $21.4 million
  • Gross profit increased 21% to $10.0 million
  • Net income totaled $973,000
  • EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 73% to $2.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 62% to $2.7 million

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

       
(in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
       
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 54.8     $ 22.1  
Gross Profit $ 5.1     $ 4.1  
Gross Profit Margin   9.2 %     18.4 %
Operating Expenses $ 4.4     $ 4.2  
Income (Loss) from Operations $ 0.6     $ (0.2 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 0.5     $ (0.3 )
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.01     $ 0.00  
EBITDA $ 1.0     $ 0.3  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.2     $ 0.6  
       
Six Month 2020 Financial Summary      
       
       
(in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
       
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 94.4     $ 44.0  
Gross Profit $ 10.0     $ 8.3  
Gross Profit Margin   10.6 %     18.9 %
Operating Expenses $ 8.7     $ 8.0  
Income from Operations $ 1.4     $ 0.3  
Net Income $ 1.0     $ 0.1  
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.01     $ 0.00  
EBITDA $ 2.2     $ 1.3  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.7     $ 1.7  

The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the company is reiterating its revenue guidance of $185 million to $195 million, which at the midpoint of the range, would represent 87% growth. The company is also reiterating its EBITDA guidance of $3.0 million to $3.4 million, which at the midpoint, represents a 13% increase relative to fiscal 2019.The EBITDA forecast takes into consideration the company’s planned strategic investments in sales and marketing and product development in the second half of 2020. The company’s financial outlook is based on current expectations.

Management Commentary

“Despite the challenging operating environment that persisted through the second quarter of 2020, we continued to build on the positive trends we established at the start of the year and produced one of the most successful quarter’s in our company’s history,” said WidePoint’s CEO, Jin Kang. “Our revenues increased considerably to $54.8 million, largely driven by our increased work on the U.S. Census 2020 as well as expansions with other federal government customers who rely on our services to help them navigate the increasing complexities of the mobile landscape. Although the Census project contains a large amount of Carrier Services revenues, which negatively impact our margin profile, we still earned $489,000 in net income and approximately $1.0 million in EBITDA as our high margin Managed Services revenues increased 22% to $9.8 million in the second quarter.

“As the number of mobile and IoT devices continues to expand, the need for effective management and top-tier security, which simplifies complexity and generates cost savings, is only increasing. Given those trends and our strong financial position, we remain optimistic about our prospects for the second half of the year and our ability to continue profitably growing the business over the long term.”

Conference Call

WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (August 13, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint President and CEO Jin Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and Executive Vice President and CFO Kellie Kim will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-407-9500
International number: 862-298-0850

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 27, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 36035

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.

        THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
        JUNE 30,   JUNE 30,
          2020     2019       2020       2019  
                                   
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ 488,600   $ (307,800 )   $ 972,500     $ 76,300  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA:          
  Depreciation and amortization       408,600     477,100       831,400       949,800  
  Amortization of deferred financing costs       400     1,200       1,700       2,500  
  Income tax provision (benefit)       53,100     66,500       230,300       94,500  
  Interest income     100     (200 )     (3,000 )     (4,700 )
  Interest expense   75,800     74,200       156,600       150,400  
                     
EBITDA     $ 1,026,600   $ 311,000     $ 2,189,500     $ 1,268,800  
Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:        
  (Recovery) Provision for doubtful accounts       3,600     3,600       600       11,200  
  Stock-based compensation expense       209,500     284,100       490,900       373,400  
                     
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,239,700   $ 598,700     $ 2,681,000     $ 1,653,400  
                     

Safe Harbor Statement

The information contained in any materials that may be accessed above was, to the best of WidePoint Corporations’ knowledge, timely and accurate as of the date and/or dates indicated in such materials. However, the passage of time can render information stale, and you should not rely on the continued accuracy of any such materials. WidePoint Corporation has no responsibility to update any information contained in any such materials. In addition, you should refer to periodic reports filed by WidePoint Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information regarding the risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements made in such materials are subject. Such risks and uncertainties may cause WidePoint Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com


WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

       
      JUNE 30,   DECEMBER 31,
    2020       2019  
               
  (Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,520,725     $ 6,879,627  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts    
of $116,898 and $126,235 in 2020 and 2019, respectively   22,092,308       14,580,928  
Unbilled accounts receivable   26,698,793       13,976,958  
Other current assets   1,397,958       1,094,847  
       
Total current assets   57,709,784       36,532,360  
       
NONCURRENT ASSETS      
Property and equipment, net   589,664       681,575  
Operating lease right of use asset, net   5,606,082       5,932,769  
Intangibles, net   2,196,878       2,450,770  
Goodwill   18,555,578       18,555,578  
Other long-term assets   641,381       140,403  
       
Total assets $ 85,299,367     $ 64,293,455  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 20,107,933     $ 13,581,822  
Accrued expenses   28,534,306       14,947,981  
Deferred revenue   1,892,243       2,265,067  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   566,881       599,619  
Current portion of other term obligations   31,887       133,777  
       
Total current liabilities   51,133,250       31,528,266  
       
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES      
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   5,332,139       5,593,649  
Other term obligations, net of current portion   -       -  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   354,385       363,560  
Deferred tax liability   2,096,636       1,868,562  
       
Total liabilities   58,916,410       39,354,037  
       
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares      
authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares      
  authorized; 84,418,523 and 83,861,453 shares      
issued and outstanding, respectively   84,418       83,861  
Additional paid-in capital   95,759,312       95,279,114  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (252,325 )     (242,594 )
Accumulated deficit   (69,208,448 )     (70,180,963 )
       
Total stockholders’ equity   26,382,957       24,939,418  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 85,299,367     $ 64,293,455  
       

 
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  JUNE 30,   JUNE 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
REVENUES $   54,783,790     $ 22,093,153     $   94,449,146     $ 44,010,055  
COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $142,150, $232,968, $301,768, and $465,159, respectively)     49,726,210       18,036,409         84,426,234       35,699,468  
               
GROSS PROFIT     5,057,580       4,056,744         10,022,912       8,310,587  
               
OPERATING EXPENSES              
Sales and marketing     439,684       415,462         931,915       808,873  
General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $209,427, $284,111, $490,868 and $373,377, respectively)     3,733,516       3,563,405         7,203,608       6,698,114  
Product development     -       -         -       -  
Depreciation and amortization     266,404       244,064         529,632       484,612  
               
Total operating expenses     4,439,604       4,222,931         8,665,155       7,991,599  
               
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     617,976       (166,187 )       1,357,757       318,988  
               
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME              
Interest income     (68 )     259         3,025       4,721  
Interest expense     (76,190 )     (75,372 )       (158,307 )     (152,917 )
Other income     9       (9 )       340       -  
               
Total other expense     (76,249 )     (75,122 )       (154,942 )     (148,196 )
               
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     541,727       (241,309 )       1,202,815       170,792  
INCOME TAX PROVISION     53,100       66,452         230,300       94,452  
               
NET INCOME (LOSS) $   488,627     $ (307,761 )   $   972,515     $ 76,340  
               
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $   0.01     $ 0.00     $   0.01     $ 0.00  
               
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING     83,920,314       83,990,722         83,880,197       83,902,077  
               
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $   0.01     $ 0.00     $   0.01     $ 0.00  
               
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING     84,964,261       83,990,722         84,664,395       83,965,994  
               

