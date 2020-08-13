Myriad Genetics Appoints Paul J. Diaz as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN, “Myriad” or the “Company”), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Paul J. Diaz as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 13, 2020. He will also serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Diaz brings to Myriad Genetics more than three decades of executive leadership and business transformation experience in healthcare across a variety of healthcare segments.



“Paul is an exceptional leader and executive with extraordinary passion, vision, experience, and operational skills,” said S. Louise Phanstiel, Chair of Myriad’s Board of Directors. “His focus on building high performing teams, and instilling a culture that empowers people to deliver high quality patient care, distinctive customer service and innovation, will be important to supporting Myriad’s mission and growth. We are excited to have Paul assume the leadership of Myriad Genetics and chart the course to realize the Company’s full potential. We look forward to officially introducing Paul during our fourth quarter earnings call. Myriad is dedicated to providing vital information to physicians, patients and their families that enables them to make better decisions about their health and treatment planning. Paul’s personal dedication, throughout his career, to patients and their care will be critical in advancing Myriad’s vision of being a trusted advisor transforming patients’ lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.”



“I am very excited to join the talented management team and Board of Directors of Myriad Genetics, an organization dedicated to helping patients and physicians identify the risk of developing disease and accurately diagnosing disease and disease progression,” commented Paul. “Our goal is to empower patients, as consumers, and their physicians and our payer partners with the information and data to help guide their treatment decisions, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. I am equally excited about Myriad’s potential for innovation and growth. The Company has a tremendous opportunity to transform its business, and strategically position itself for sustainable, profitable growth. We will look to leverage the company’s culture of innovation and revitalize our approach to the commercializing of its products and customer service levels.“



Mr. Diaz served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director and Director of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. for over ten years, where he led the growth, revitalization and diversification of the business that positioned Kindred as the largest provider of post-acute health care services in the United States. Most recently, Mr. Diaz was a Partner at Cressey & Company LP, a private equity firm focusing on healthcare services and HCIT companies. Mr. Diaz is an experienced director and operating executive, having served as an executive and board member of multiple public and private companies. He currently serves on the board of DaVita, Inc. (NYSE: DVA) and is a member of the Board of Trustees of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Mr. Diaz graduated from The American University with a B.S. in Business Administration and with a J.D. from The Georgetown University Law Center.



Heidrick & Struggles led the search process for Myriad.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



