Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patients recovered.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update 13 August 2020
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.