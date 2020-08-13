Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update 13 August 2020

WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Download logo

Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patients recovered.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

