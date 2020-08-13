St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 at approximately 1605 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Shalene Couture
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/13/2020 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, VT to speak with the
manager regarding a retail theft that occurred on 08/12/2020 at approximately
1605 hours. The female in the surveillance video was identified as Shalene
Couture by St. Johnsbury Police Department. Investigation revealed that Couture left the store without paying for the merchandise.
Couture was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court -
Criminal Division on 10/12/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of retail
theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.