St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 at approximately 1605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Shalene Couture                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/13/2020 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, VT to speak with the

manager regarding a retail theft that occurred on 08/12/2020 at approximately

1605 hours. The female in the surveillance video was identified as Shalene

Couture by St. Johnsbury Police Department. Investigation revealed that Couture left the store without paying for the merchandise.

 

Couture was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court -

Criminal Division on 10/12/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of retail

theft.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

