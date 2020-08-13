650 more people have tested positive from 6,768 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 28,754 & our cumulative is 375, 859. Kenyans are 633 & 17 foreigners. 391 are males, & 259 females. Youngest is 1 years, oldest 97 years
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 August 2020)
