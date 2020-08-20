Fasoo Included in Three Gartner Hype Cycles
FRANKLINTON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo is pleased to announce its inclusion in three of Gartner’s 2020 Hype Cycle reports:
Hype Cycle for Data Security
Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management
Hype Cycle for Cloud Security
“We are excited to receive recognition that highlights the breadth of Fasoo’s data security and privacy solutions across so many key areas” said Deborah Kish, EVP Research and Marketing for Fasoo. “Fasoo’s data discovery, categorization and classification of structured and unstructured data, along with our industry leading enterprise digital rights management (EDRM) were all highlighted.”
Gartner publishes Hype Cycle reports each year that look at how emerging technology matures over time and expectations. The Hype Cycles offer security, privacy and IT professionals a resource to distinguish between emerging technology hype, and reality. The Hype Cycles identify vendors that offer the strongest protection from the various threats they face daily.
“We were particularly pleased to see Gartner reporting on the steady increase in EDRM interest and its broad contributions across the Hype Cycles, “Ms. Kish stated. “Secure collaboration amongst business partners, managing identity access of sensitive content across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and ways to mitigate erosion of trust arising from SaaS adoption are all enabled with strong granular controls provided by our EDRM solution.”
The reports recognize that EDRM has a high benefit rating because it protects intellectual property from loss, and against inappropriate or unintended disclosure of proprietary or confidential enterprise information allowing data owners to audit and adjust access to specific data wherever it resides. The reports indicate “It is one of the only mechanisms for retaining control of unstructured data transferred to business partners in secure collaboration scenarios.” Fasoo has been featured consistently in the Hype Cycles for Identity and Access Management and Data Security for over 11 years.
This year, Gartner included EDRM in the Hype Cycle for Cloud Security as not all Cloud Service Providers include EDRM capabilities with their native DLP capabilities. Also, DLP for mobile devices leverage EDRM to enhance mobile data security and complement DLP capabilities and requirements on mobile platforms.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
DEBORAH KISH
Hype Cycle for Data Security
Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management
Hype Cycle for Cloud Security
“We are excited to receive recognition that highlights the breadth of Fasoo’s data security and privacy solutions across so many key areas” said Deborah Kish, EVP Research and Marketing for Fasoo. “Fasoo’s data discovery, categorization and classification of structured and unstructured data, along with our industry leading enterprise digital rights management (EDRM) were all highlighted.”
Gartner publishes Hype Cycle reports each year that look at how emerging technology matures over time and expectations. The Hype Cycles offer security, privacy and IT professionals a resource to distinguish between emerging technology hype, and reality. The Hype Cycles identify vendors that offer the strongest protection from the various threats they face daily.
“We were particularly pleased to see Gartner reporting on the steady increase in EDRM interest and its broad contributions across the Hype Cycles, “Ms. Kish stated. “Secure collaboration amongst business partners, managing identity access of sensitive content across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and ways to mitigate erosion of trust arising from SaaS adoption are all enabled with strong granular controls provided by our EDRM solution.”
The reports recognize that EDRM has a high benefit rating because it protects intellectual property from loss, and against inappropriate or unintended disclosure of proprietary or confidential enterprise information allowing data owners to audit and adjust access to specific data wherever it resides. The reports indicate “It is one of the only mechanisms for retaining control of unstructured data transferred to business partners in secure collaboration scenarios.” Fasoo has been featured consistently in the Hype Cycles for Identity and Access Management and Data Security for over 11 years.
This year, Gartner included EDRM in the Hype Cycle for Cloud Security as not all Cloud Service Providers include EDRM capabilities with their native DLP capabilities. Also, DLP for mobile devices leverage EDRM to enhance mobile data security and complement DLP capabilities and requirements on mobile platforms.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
DEBORAH KISH
Fasoo Inc
+1 203-913-2484
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn