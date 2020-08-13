Environmental penalties for second quarter of 2020

Department of Ecology News Release - Aug. 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $360,900 in penalties of $1,000 or more from April through June 2020. A detailed list of the violations and resulting penalties appears in the table below.

Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. We issue penalties in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided warnings or technical assistance, or for particularly serious violations.

In some cases, the amount of money owed may be reduced with a settlement or court ruling. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts

Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s air, land, or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations.

Penalties issued April through June, 2020