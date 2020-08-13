Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Environmental penalties for second quarter of 2020

Department of Ecology News Release - Aug. 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $360,900 in penalties of $1,000 or more from April through June 2020. A detailed list of the violations and resulting penalties appears in the table below.  

Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. We issue penalties in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided warnings or technical assistance, or for particularly serious violations.

In some cases, the amount of money owed may be reduced with a settlement or court ruling. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts

Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s air, land, or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations. 

Penalties issued April through June, 2020

County

City

Date issued

Recipient

Description

Amount

Contact

King

Seattle

4/24/2020

Phoenix Processor LP Port of Seattle

On May 11, 2018, the fishing vessel Excellence spilled 148 gallons of diesel into Elliott Bay. The spill occurred during an internal transfer. Ecology found the chief engineer was negligent. News release.

$22,000

Ty Keltner,

360-515-6868

King

Seattle

6/23/2020

Coleman Oil LLC

Spilled 406 gallons of gasoline into the Duwamish River when a tank truck rolled to its side while making a sharp turn from S. Spokane St. on Aug. 1, 2018. Penalty paid. Also assessed $5,375 for state response costs, and $5,064 for damage to public natural resources.

$7,500

Larry Altose,

206-920-2600

San Juan

Eastsound

5/1/2020

Chris Blankenship

Allowed 47 gal. of diesel fuel to enter Judd Cove on June 5, 2018, when the pleasure craft Sanctuary caught fire and sank. Failed to report or take action to contain the spill. Also assessed $8,421.58 to recover state response expenses.

$4,200

Larry Altose,

206-920-2600

Snohomish

Everett

6/12/2020

Achilles USA INC

In July 2018, Ecology responded to two spills on Achilles USA property, totaling 340 gallons and affecting wildlife. News release.

$327,200

Ty Keltner,

360-515-6868

