ANOTHER PLAYER IN THE TIKTOK DEAL?
A New Player from the Influencer Marketing Space Appeared on the Horizon Due to the Unclear Future of the TikTok Platform in the USLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A couple of days ago, Mike Pompeo, White House Secretary of State, announced that Trump's administration is looking into the possibility of blocking access to TikTok for users in the US. TikTok may be blocked in the United States if it is not taken over by one of the American technology companies on the US market – the media informed in July.
According to reports by Reuters, the New York Times, and Bloomberg, the most serious candidate for TikTok takeover is Microsoft, which is now present in the social networking platform segment as the owner of LinkedIn. Sources say that Microsoft would become the owner of the majority TikTok package, the rest would remain in the hands of current smaller shareholders. Reuters points out that ByteDance was investigating the possibility of retaining a minority package in TikTok, but this proposal was rejected by the Trump administration – creating a rather unclear future for this platform and causing a lot of questions that do not have any apparent answers.
One of the biggest issues is that TikTok is not yet profitable and even if Microsoft actually attained the majority of the service’s package, the company looking to return the investment would need to find a way to instantly monetize their latest venture, being forced to find an influencer marketing platform capable of generating the appropriate background for marketing campaigns with TikTok’s influencers – and this is the moment when the company called Brybe is attempting to join the deal negotiations, as its owners are open for cooperation and are claiming the be just the perfect solution for this influencer marketing impasse.
Brybe is one of the modern influencer marketing platforms with thousands (and the numbers keeps growing every day) of influencers and brands, which is running campaigns on multiple social media platforms – including TikTok. Brybe’s offer for Microsoft and ByteDance is to become the way of monetization of the combined forces of these companies, while effectively granting them between $50-100M just by adding a tiny little icon to the platform – as it has been shown on the image above.
According to Brybe’s founders, this way brands would directly have a special campaign zone with analytics, fraud protection, and an escrow-like service to protect them from influencer fraud. On the other hand, influencers would have the ability to get deals and be reviewed – which will ultimately be highly beneficial for both Microsoft and TikTok.
“We do not ask for much, but we do have a lot to offer, on the other hand,” says Igor Fedenkoff, the CEO of Brybe. “The offer has already been sent to the executives of ByteDance and I will share the details of our possible cooperation as soon as I will be able to do that. I believe that together we can introduce TikTok in the US to a brand new era – ending up with both President Trump’s administration and all the parties involved satisfied, while creating a safe, trusted and, above all, profitable environment for one of the quickest developing modern social media platforms combined with top-notch influencer marketing solutions.”
As the companies are still running negotiations, it is not yet clear whether Brybe will become partners with Microsoft when safely introducing TikTok to customers in the United States. According to the company’s CEO, the first steps have already been undertaken and the details of this possible cooperation will be unveiled as soon as revealing them will not impact negatively on potential business relations.
